MPs walk out of Mombasa seminar protesting CDF delay

More than 200 MPs have walked out of an induction seminar in Mombasa protesting the delayed release of NG-CDF funds.

The MPs want the state to close down schools due to lack of fees for the thousands of students who depend on bursaries until the funds are disbursed.

The parliamentarians from all political parties have further vowed to paralyze parliamentary sessions in Nairobi until their pleas are heard.

The MPs have received Sh7 million only, of which Sh2 million goes to administration issues and Sh5 million for bursaries. The MPs said they expected at least Sh50 million (for bursaries) in their NG-CDF accounts terming their walkout genuine and not political.

They said its absurd to use billions to host MPs in the five-star hotel, yet thousands of children are at home due to lack of school fees.

"The Cabinet Secretary Treasury Prof Njuguna Ndung'u has been promising that we will have the NG CDF but so far no monies have been remitted to the accounts, yet we are here using billions of monies in this hotel. Yet our students and their parents who voted for us are at home. This defeats the purpose of elected as MPs," said Timothy Kipchumba MP Marakwet West.

He said they have walked out because the government has not honoured its promise of remitting the NG-CDF funds.

"We were elected on a platform of change and assisting the hustler community. Many parents cannot afford fees that's why we believe bursary is one of the ways of enforcing the bottom-up economic model. We have downed our tools until this issue is resolved," he added.

He said they have summoned the CS Treasury severally, but he has never honoured the summons. However, he said they will continue their oversight role as mandated by the constitution.

Karachuonyo MP Andrew Okuome said they will not return to the seminar until the matter is addressed.

"We don't want party affairs it's a children's issues that we are addressing. We have been very tolerant the state promised Sh2 billion every week starting December 9, you know the date today we have got nothing until the schools reopening has caught up with us. Many children will be sent home for lack of school fees. Why would I sleep in a five-star hotel when children in my constituency are at home?" he asked.

He said bursary is a very pressing matter that needs urgent attention by President William Ruto.

The MP said they are not blackmailing the Head of State but fighting for their rights.

Yatta MP Mr Robert Basil said the Sh7 million is not sufficient for the 10,000 students who want and depend on bursaries.

"We won't allow any business to go on in parliament. Children of the rich are in school while the poor are at home. Why fly in parliamentarians to a hotel, use billions of monies yet our children are at home," he added.

Wajir North MP Ibrahim Saney said the session was interrupted deliberately to deliberate on the issues affecting Kenyans.