MPs vet Chebukati spouse for CRA boss job

Ms Mary Chebukati, the spouse of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, has given an undertaking to help the county governments enhance their own source revenue collection if appointed chairperson of Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Ms Chebukati, while appearing before the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee for her vetting yesterday, said that failure by the devolved units to hit their revenue targets is the reason pending bills have soared as their books cannot balance.

With a fiscal space constrained, the 47 counties have been left with no alternative but to borrow so as to bridge their budget deficits, an alternative Ms Chebukati, a certified public accountant, said is not feasible and serves to overburden the taxpayer.

“You realise that counties are still collecting their own source revenue manually. While only a percentage hit the county bank accounts, the other is lost. Therefore, it is only proper that the counties automate their revenue collections,” said Ms Chebukati.

She also noted that counties have uniform revenue sources like property rates, others have unique revenue sources and gave an undertaking to help the counties identify revenue streams like advertising for the case of counties like Nairobi among others.

The nominee was responding to Molo MP Kuria Kimani, who chairs the Finance committee after he sought to know how she plans to help the county governments enhance their revenues and go slow on borrowing.

“At the end, the counties' own source revenue does not help in financing the counties’ budgets. They end up with pending bills. Counties must ensure that the projected revenue is collectable by employing an automated system that ensures and promotes prudent collection,” she said.

The mandate of CRA includes defining and enhancing revenue at the national and county levels. “It is true we got to know how to collect revenue to minimize the borrowing,” she added.

Article 212 of the Constitution provides that a county government may borrow only if the national government guarantees the loan and with the approval of the county government’s assembly.

The Constitution also states that for loan guarantees by the national government, an Act of Parliament shall prescribe terms and conditions under which the national government may guarantee the loans.

It further provides that within two months after the end of each financial year, the national government shall publish a report on the guarantees that it gave during that year.

If appointed CRA chairperson, Ms Chebukati will replace Dr Jane Kiringai whose six year part-time tenure is coming to an end.

This means that like Dr Kiringai, Ms Chebukati will serve a term of six years part-time and shall not be eligible for appointment.

She will join seven commissioners who were approved by the National Assembly last year and appointed by the President in January this year after the mandate of the former commissioners ended on December 31, 2022.

Seven commissioners

The seven CRA commissioners are Mr Benedict Mutiso, former Wajir County Woman MP Fatuma Gedi, Dr George Midiwo, Ms Hadija Nganyi, Dr Isabel Waiyaki, Mr Jonas Kuko and Mr Wilfred Nchoshoi.

Ms Chebukati was among Kenyans who applied for the Principal Secretary positions and got shortlisted but did not make it to the list that President William Ruto transmitted to the National Assembly for vetting.

On Thursday, she told the MPs that her nomination by President Ruto has nothing to do with the position held by Mr Chebukati, the former IEBC chairman “but my competence.”

“I am proud that Mr Chebukati is my husband. He is the father to my children and proud to be called Mary Wanyonyi, Mary Chebukati and Mary Wafula,” said Ms Chebukati.

During the vetting, Ms Chebukati also said that she will help unlock the implementation of the Equalization Fund, which she said must be executed at the county level through project implementation committees.

This is despite MPs pushing to have the fund implemented at the national level through the National Government- Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

“The role of CRA is to identify marginaliSed areas and recommend equitable sharing. I will recommend that its execution is done on the ground by the counties and it is time to use the fund now,” she told the committee.

Already CRA has identified 1400 marginalised areas in the name of sub-locations across the country to benefit from the Equalization Fund.

The fund is one of the two other funds- Consolidated Fund Services (CFS), County Revenue Fund (CRF) - established by the constitution.

Although the fund has a sunset clause of 20 years, it is yet to be implemented since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution on August 27, 2010, with seven years left before it winds up.

CRA has the responsibility to divide equitably revenue collected at the national level between the national government and the 47 devolved units.

The sharing of the revenue between the two levels of government is based on the most audited revenue accounts of the national government as approved by the National Assembly.

In doing so, CRA must ensure that at least 15 percent of the most recent audited revenue accounts of the national revenue is disbursed to the county governments.

Parliament uses CRA reports to debate the vertical share of revenue between the national and the 47 county governments.