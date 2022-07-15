MPs urge probe into Sh555m payment to ghost suppliers by Prisons officials

The National Assembly has directed the Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conclude investigations into the irregular payment of Sh555.65 million by the State Department for Correctional Services to ghost suppliers.

The irregular payments, a collection of largely unsupported claims, was made by the state department on behalf of various prison stations across the country and relates to historical pending accrued during the financial years 2014/15 up to 2017/18 financial year.

This came as it emerged that historical pending bills detailed data and a comparison between National Treasury Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and total expenditure returns at prison stations level, had Sh419.98 as overpayment compared to actual deliveries at the prison stations.

The actual supplies, the audit report shows, amounted to Sh190.35 million with Sh610.32 in IFMIS payments.

The directive by the National Assembly came after MPs, on Thursday last week, adopted the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report on the audited accounts of the state department for Correctional Services for the 2019/20 financial year before adjourning sine die ahead of the August 9, 2022 general election.

“The committee recommends that, within three months upon adoption of this report, the EACC should report to the National Assembly on the progress of the investigations,” PAC’s adopted report states.

The need for an in-depth probe by the EACC was triggered after PAC, a watchdog committee revealed in its report unsupported claims, irregular payments, doubtful procurements and overpayments, which borders on abuse of office by those involved- those at the state department and the ‘suppliers’.

The PAC report notes that verification of the payment vouchers at the prison stations revealed various irregularities.

For instance suppliers who did not “actually make any supplies” got paid, payment vouchers were attached to unverifiable S13 accountable documents and suppliers who were paid at the Correctional Services headquarters were not known to the stations they claimed to have supplied.

Some of the suppliers got paid despite never having been contracted to supply rations in the stations they claimed to have supplied, stations having not ordered for or received ration on the dates indicated in the delivery notes, seven prison stations books did not reflect orders or deliveries of the goods claimed to have supplied.

Other prison stations counter receipt book registers (CRBR) did not have a series of those counter receipt vouchers (S13) used, further exposing the likelihood of how public funds may have been misappropriated by officers at the state department.

An audit inspection and verification at the various prison stations in Nairobi, Eastern, Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley and Coastal regions revealed a series of projects that had stalled largely due to challenges in funding but after consuming in excess of Sh22 million in public funds.

“Consequently, value for money from the expenditure incurred so far on the stalled projects could not be ascertained,” the audit report says.

At the Shimo La Tewa Medium Prison, construction of a two-bedroom unit staff housing stalled in the year 2009 when the works were 67 percent complete with an expenditure of Sh2 million having been incurred.

At Manyani maximum prison, the construction of a two-bedroom senior officers’ houses stalled in the year 2010.

At the time of stalling, the works were 30 percent complete with an expenditure of Sh2 million having been invested in the project.

The story is similar at the Kitale main prison where construction of prisoners’ dining hall and kitchen at Kitale prison women wing stalled when 89 percent of the work had been done at a cost of Sh4 million.

At Bungoma GK Prison, construction of the women wing at Bungoma prison stalled when 23 percent of the work had been done at an expenditure of Sh2 million.

Construction of a store at Kakamega main prison stalled at 33 percent after an expenditure of Sh3 million, Kericho medium prison has a prisoners mixed block that stalled in 2016 at 49 percent after an expenditure of Sh2.5 million.

At the Naivasha women prison, the construction of the women ward stalled for lack of funds in the year 2016.

At the time the construction was at 70 percent complete after consuming Sh6.1 million.