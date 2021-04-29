Justice Martha Koome
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

MPs told to speed up Koome vetting

By  Brian Wasuna  &  David Mwere

What you need to know:

  • National Assembly Speaker Muturi wants MPs to fast track the process, even though the law allows for 28 days.
  • Deputy President William Ruto is understood to have called Justice Koome yesterday to congratulate her.

President Kenyatta has forwarded the name of Chief Justice nominee Martha Koome to the National Assembly for vetting.

