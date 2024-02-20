MPs push to arrest rogue State officers

Senators have begun a push for the National Assembly to be empowered to arrest witnesses who fail to honour parliamentary committee summons and plenary invitations, setting the stage for a battle with top state officials.

The development comes at a time when the Senate is at loggerheads with cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and governors who have repeatedly snubbed committee summons.

As contained in the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges (Amendment) Bill, the lawmakers want the establishment of a Parliamentary Police Unit under the arm of government to carry out the arrests.

Moving the motion, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said the move is to give Parliament the teeth to "bite" rogue state and public officers who snub Parliament.

He said the officers have become notorious for failing to appear before committees when summoned, with the Inspector General of Police also failing to issue warrants of arrest against the said officers even after being directed to do so by Parliament.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Investments and Special Funds said the continued non-appearance has further hampered the oversight functions of Parliament.

Consequently, he argued that the bill seeks to impose stiffer penalties of up to Sh2 million for non-appearance as well as arrest.

He said the Bill will give Parliament the option of enforcing the summons itself through the direction of the Speaker or the Clerk in the event that the Inspector General of Police is unable to enforce the summons through arrest.

"We will be a toothless House that cannot bite. This Bill, together with our Standing Orders, gives us more teeth to follow the law and arrest those who fail to appear," said Osotsi.

"If we do not do this, we will reach a point where people will not come to our committees. We will issue summons and they will not come. They will collude with the police and they will never come," he adds.

Supporting the motion, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna cited the example of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who has failed to appear before the Senate Committee on Roads and Housing on five separate occasions despite being summoned.

"As long as this House or the institution of Parliament relies on any other government agency or institution to ensure that its business goes on, it will never happen. We need this institution to have the power to arrest people and produce witnesses before the committees," said Mr Sifuna.

"There is no other way to give this House teeth and ensure that we are able to carry out our mandate and tie up these loose ends that will ensure that we are able to do our work effectively," he added.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua said they have had experiences bordering on gross impunity from senior officials of both the national and county governments.

He said the Parliamentary Service Commission should consider setting up a Parliamentary Police Service to deal with non-execution of arrest warrants.

The Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate said the officers attached to Parliament will make arrests and produce the officers either in plenary or in committees.

He explained that the power to arrest and produce the arrested persons before committees of Parliament or in plenary should surely rest with a service that is answerable to Parliament and not to the same executive that is being prosecuted.

"In most cases, our police service has been either unwilling or unable to take firm decisions against senior members of the executive," said Senator Wambua.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo added that the difficulty they face is when the police are unwilling to do their job or unable to find a particular person to bring before Parliament.

"When they find them, we do not have enough teeth to bite. That is what we are looking for in this bill. The increase in fines is good, but we need to have more teeth than just fines, now that we are on a par with the High Court in terms of the powers that the committees of this House exercise," said Mr Maanzo.

According to the lawmaker, the security wing can also be strengthened in such a way that the Speaker can order the Parliamentary Police to be either the Serjeant-at-Arms or the police officers working with Parliament.

For his part, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei argued that Parliament enjoys the same status as the High Court because of its quasi-judicial powers under Article 125 of the Constitution.

Consequently, he said the Sh2 million fine should be increased to Sh5 million to act as a deterrent.