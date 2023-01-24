MPs Mombasa seminar boycott enters second day

Lawmakers boycotted their induction seminar in Mombasa for the second day Tuesday protesting the delayed release of NG-CDF funds.

The more than 300 MPs who have vowed to paralyse parliamentary sessions until the National Treasury releases National Government-Constituency Development Funds (NG-CDF) pitched camp at the lobby of the hotel and others went to the beach to enjoy the warm sandy beaches and cool breeze.

"We will stay put until we get the funds, we are not leaving this hotel," said Kaloleni MP Paul Katana.

The MPs from all political parties have want the state to close down all public schools that reopened yesterday for first term due to lack of fees for the thousands of students who depend on bursaries until the funds are disbursed.

The parliamentarians led by their NG-CDF committee chairman Mr Musa Sirma, said they have received only Sh7 million, of which Sh2 million goes to administrative and Sh5 million for bursary. They expected atleast Sh50 million (for bursary) in their NG-CDF accounts terming their walkout genuine and not politically instigated.

"Many children have not gone to school due to lack of fees yet we are here in a five-star hotel. We are waiting for Treasury to advise us. We will not convene until tomorrow. We cannot allow our children to suffer when we are enjoying ourselves and running away from our constituencies," said the Eldama Ravine MP.

He said the boycott has sent a message of their discontention.

The MPs blamed Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u for failing to address the matter.

"He has been promising that we will have the funds but so far no monies have been remitted to the accounts yet we are here spending millions in this hotel. Yet our students and their parents who voted for us are at home languishing in poverty," said Timothy Kipchumba MP Marakwet West.

Lukuyani MP Innocent Mugabe said 4000 students depend on bursary.

“I can imagine the agony parents are going through due to lack of school fees,” said Mr Mugabe.

Karachuonyo MP Andrew Okuome said they will not resume for the seminar until the matter is addressed.

"We have been very tolerant, the state promised Sh2 billion every two weeks starting December 9, you know the date today we have got nothing until the schools reopening has caught up with us. Many children will be sent home for lack of school fees," he said.

He said bursary is a very pressing matter that needs urgent attention by President William Ruto.

Yatta MP Mr Robert Basil said the Sh7 million is not sufficient for thre 10,000 students who want and depend on bursaries.

"We won't allow any business to go on in parliament. Children of the rich are in school while the poor are at home. Why fly in parliamentarians to a hotel, use billions of monies yet our children are at home," he added.

Wajir North MP Ibrahim Saney said the seminar was interrupted deliberately to deliberate on the issues affecting Kenyans.

"We are in the worst moments, biting drought that has spanned over five years, lives interrupted in a big role and you can imagine the state of our schools. We felt wise to eco the concerns on the ground in our constituencies.

He urged the state to release the funds immediately.