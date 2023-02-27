MPs join Attorney-General to back proposed tax hike by KRA

The National Assembly has backed the Attorney-General and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in fighting attempts by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to block the proposed increase of prices on alcohol, juices, cosmetics and cigarettes.

Appearing before Justice Hedwig Ong'undi on Monday February 27 at the High Court in Milimani Nairobi, the National Assembly, through their lawyers, joined the AG and the KRA in pitching for dismissal of the suit filed by LSK against hiking of excise stamp costs for given products.

LSK wants the court to stop KRA from enforcing the proposed regulations - Excise Duty (Excise Goods Management System) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 - whose impact is to adjust and raise the price of excise stamps of the products by up to four times.

The KRA’s proposed regulations seek to increase the fees of excise stamps for bottled water, juices and any other non-alcoholic drinks, cosmetics, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and nicotine products and export products subject to excise with effect from March 1, 2023.

The National Assembly opposed the granting of the orders sought by LSK saying the lawyers' lobby group moved to court prematurely.

Through lawyer Mitchele Omuom, the National Assembly said the regulations are currently undergoing the public participation process.

"The matter is yet to reach National Assembly, which is seeking public views. Claims by LSK are speculative and should not be granted at this stage. The orders sought are final in nature," said Ms Omuom.

For his part, the Commissioner-General of KRA, through lawyer Ochieng Gaya, said LSK moved to court prematurely because the regulations had not been gazetted.

"LSK wants the court to stay a notice inviting the public to give views. This is a case of placing the cart before the horse. The LSK fighting the regulations when they are at the public participation stage is akin to interfering with the separation of powers. Nothing will be rendered nugatory if the public is allowed to give their views. The application is premature and the LSK comments can be submitted to National Treasury for consideration," said Mr Gaya.

He explained that the purpose of the draft regulations is to ensure the cost of production of excise stamps is met by the producers and not KRA.

"It is in the public interest that KRA does not carry the cost of the excise stamps. No law allows backdating of taxes. The application by LSK does not meet the threshold of stay orders and it will make tax irrecoverable. We have not reached a point for issuance of a legal notice. The claims by LSK are unsubstantiated," said Mr Gaya.

The Attorney-General, through state counsel Wanjiku Mwangi, also pressed for the dismissal of the suit asking the court to exercise restraint by declining to suspend the regulations.

"Allow Kenyans to interact with the regulations and decide later. LSK can come to court later when regulations get adopted. Kenyans should be allowed to air their views and decide if they want to be taxed in the proposed manner," said Ms Mwangi.

The LSK, through its president Eric Theuri, told the court that Kenyans are at threat of purchasing products at hiked prices and flooding of illicit goods in the market if KRA is allowed to implement the proposed regulations.

"No refund mechanism for consumers, and manufacturers will lose their share of the market to illicit products. Come March 1, the amendment will take effect and the petition will be rendered nought. Allow the prayers in the application," said Mr Theuri.

“The said regulations seek to adjust the price of excise stamps applicable to excisable goods by increasing the cost of these stamps, an implementation which threatens the survival of manufacturing businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of consumables as well as other innocent third parties. The increase is neither justified nor rational and only serves to increase the tax burden on manufacturers of excisable products and innocent taxpayers," LSK said.

It added that the rationale of issuing excise stamps "as can be gleaned from Regulation 6 of the 2017 Regulations is for purposes of tax administration as opposed to revenue collection which is covered by the imposition of excise duty on excisable goods and services".

"Therefore the Commissioner-General is arbitrarily imposing the excise stamp fees as a means of revenue collection contrary to the provisions of Article 201 (1) (b) of the Constitution," LSK added.

Justice Ong'undi will rule on the application on Tuesday at 4 pm.

The Excise Duty (Excisable Goods Management System) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 proposes to raise the stamp fees for cosmetics from 60 cents per stamp to Sh2.50 — a margin of 317 percent — while the stamp fee for fruit juices and non-alcoholic beverages such as sodas will go up by 267 percent to Sh2.20 from 60 cents.

The cost of a stamp affixed on a beer bottle will double to Sh3 from Sh1.50, while those for spirits, wines and tobacco products are set for a 79 percent rise to Sh5 from the current Sh2.80 per stamp.

The higher stamp prices will likely be passed down to the final consumer by producers and importers, similar to other excise charges, adding to the recent 6.3 percent adjustment for inflation that came into effect last October and the usual rate revisions contained in the annual budget.