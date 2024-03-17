MPs' hasty retreat on capping CASs posts

MPs have beaten a hasty retreat on their recommendation capping the number of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) and instead given President William Ruto the leeway to appoint as many of them as possible after “reconsidering” a proposed Bill.

This even as Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, in a dissenting opinion, a minority report tabled in the House, opposed the creation of the positions saying they will be burdensome to the already overtaxed Kenyans.

Initially, in its report on the consideration of the National Government Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023, which seeks to amend the National Government Coordination Act of 2013 to entrench CASs, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly capped the CAS positions at 22 just like Cabinet Secretaries.

The report of JLAC, chaired by Tharaka MP George Murugara was tabled in the National Assembly on February 21, 2024.

However, upon 'reconsidering' the Bill, which included undertaking further deliberations via memoranda, the committee abandoned its own recommendation capping the CAS positions at 22 in an addendum to its own report.

“In light of the varied roles that may be assigned to a CAS, JLAC noted that capping the number of CASs may affect the ability of the executive to recruit and deploy the number of CASs required to deliver its programmes," ”the addendum to the report reads.

This means that the two reports on the consideration of the Bill will be read together in the House once the debate starts.

However, in the event of any conflict in the recommendations, the contents and recommendations of the addendum report shall prevail.

This is within the parliamentary practice as well as House Standing Orders that give the House Speaker the powers to relook at new or emerging issues.

Dr Amollo noted that giving the president the flexibility to appoint as many CASs as he wants worsens the already dire situation as it violates Article 152 (1) (d) of the constitution, which states that Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) shall not be fewer than 14 and not more than 22.

“The proposal to introduce an uncapped number of CASs is indeed an affront to the constitution and would occasion additional expense on public finances and pose an unnecessary burden on Kenyan taxpayers,” said Dr Amollo.

In endorsing the CAS positions, the committee effectively agreed with the views of the Public Service Commission (PSC) “on a role for the CAS that accords with the constitution.”

If the Bill becomes law, CASs will rank above MPs in the pecking order and will be appointed by the president on the recommendation of the PSC but without the involvement of the MPs.

To avoid the possibility of conflict with the CSs in discharging their mandates, the role of CASs according to the Bill will be “liaising with parliament on behalf of the CSs.”

During his last five years, immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta established the CAS position in every ministry and appointed 37 individuals, largely friends of his who had lost an election “to help Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) to better coordinate the running of the affairs of their respective ministries.”

In the 12th parliament, immediate former Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi blocked CASs from ever representing CSs before House committees calling them flower girls whose mandate is alien to the constitution.

In March 2023, President William Ruto followed in the footsteps of his predecessor and appointed 50 CASs, a majority of whom were his political friends who had lost an election.

The appointment came after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula had declined President Ruto’s request that they be subjected to a vetting exercise undertaken by the MPs before formal appointment.

However, their appointment was vitiated by the courts on account that the positions are illegal.

Dr Amollo, in a dissenting opinion appended to the committee’s majority report on the Bill, argues that the functions ascribed to the office of the CAS in the Bill are a duplication of those the constitution has already assigned to Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs).

The Rarieda MP noted that the establishment of the office of CAS was therefore likely to result in a conflict of roles, noting the court ruling on the unconstitutionality of the position.

“The office of the CAS is akin to that of Assistant Minister thus the proposal offends the spirit of the constitution and the will of the Kenyan people,” Dr Amollo says in his dissenting opinion adding; “the establishment of the office was therefore likely to result in a conflict of roles.”

Dr Amollo was a member of the defunct Committee of Experts (CoE) that drafted the current constitution and “having undertaken public participation around the country, it was his view that Kenyans intended to do away with the position of Assistant Ministers.”

The PSC noted that the proposed entrenchment into the law of the CAS positions is in line with its recommendation to the president on the creation of the positions in accordance with Article 132 (4) (a) of the constitution.

“In view of the fact that the Office of CAS is a senior position in the public service, the PSC proposed the addition of a new sub-clause to provide for years of professional experience,” the Bill says.

This means that to qualify for the position, one must have at least 10 years relevant professional experience, five of which should have been in a leadership position or a top management level in the public service or private sector.