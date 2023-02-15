MPs fault Foreign Affairs ministry for neglecting Kenyan assets in diaspora

Lawmakers have disparaged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for doing little to ensure that the country’s multi-billion shilling property in foreign missions is properly run and maintained.

National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during a sitting on Wednesday noted that Kenya’s assets in foreign missions depict a sorry state of affairs.

The committee had convened session to consider the Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu's financial year 2020/21 report on the accounts of the State department for Foreign Affairs.

The audit report, anchored on an audit inspection done by the Office of the Auditor-General in the Kenyan missions in US Washington DC and New York, and Geneva-Switzerland, revealed “several unsatisfactory” issues that relate to the use, maintenance, security and management of the government assets.

This came as Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, while appearing before the committee fought back saying that the State department could not undertake the refurbishments because it was being starved of cash by the National Treasury.

However, nominated MP John Mbadi, who chairs the House watchdog committee, stopped Mr Sing’oei in his tracks.

Mr Mbadi said that the National Assembly has religiously appropriated funds for the country’s foreign missions and wondered why some individuals at the State department have chosen not to improve the facilities.

"The country is spending millions of shillings to rent buildings for our envoys and staff in foreign missions because the Kenyan property are not fit for human habitation," said Mr Mbadi.

For instance, the Kenyan government owns five properties in New York. One of the propertis is housing the Chancery and the consulate while the other four are residentials.

However, at the time of the audit inspection, all the properties did not have any insurance cover to mitigate against losses in case of disaster.

Vacant houses

In Washington DC, the audit report shows that the Kenyan government owns five properties- Embassy- Chancery, which is non-residential, ambassador’s residence, two vacant residential houses and Finance Attaché’s residential house.

The mission has 11 home-based staff.

The ambassador and the Finance Attaché are officially housed while the deputy chief of mission is living in his own house.

The other eight members of staff are housed in leased premises where the Mission pays a monthly rent ranging between Sh310,000 and Sh375,000 for each house despite owning two vacant residential houses.

The two vacant residential houses are six bedroomed houses, which had remained unoccupied for three months by the time of audit.

There is also a three bed-roomed house which had been unoccupied for more than a year by the audit period.

Had the vacant property been fully utilised, the government would have saved Sh14 million.

This comprises Sh3.72 million a year in rent paid for one of the local staff who should have occupied the 3 bedroomed house, rent for three months of Sh1.23 million paid for the deputy ambassador and Sh8.89 million on utility and cleaning of the compounds.

The savings would have been possible had the Ambassador occupied the six bedroomed house.

The Kenyan government’s uninsured property in New York sits on two acres of land and has a residential building- Kenya House.

But the government has been incurring avoidable expenses of Sh24.3 million annually over failure to ensure that the Kenyan ambassador to the United Nations (UN), occupies it.

This is not withstanding that the property is the designated official residence of the Kenyan Ambassador to the UN.

However, the house has remained vacant for over 10 years as the Ambassador lives on a leased property for which the government pays an annual rent of Sh23.31 million.

In addition to the annual rent expenses, the government incurs an annual maintenance cost of Sh120,000 and an annual utility cost of Sh868,289 on the unoccupied property.

Mr Sing’oei told the committee that the fact that the ambassador's residence was put up in 70s means that it is too old and therefore poses a challenge renovating them.

“It requires a face-lift for it to be fit for use by the envoy. Unfortunately we don't have money for the exercise," Mr Sing’oei told the committee.

“The Sh700 million meant for the exercise was chopped off our budget that is why we haven’t been able to conduct infrastructural development,” the PS added as the committee members said it was wrong to direct public resources to renting buildings to house Kenyan embassies, when the structures under the country's custody were left to rot.

The PS further told the committee that the National Treasury had proposed that the structures be sold as they would require a lot of money for repair.

But the Committee rejected the proposal to sell the structures saying that it is not the responsibility of the National Treasury to advice on the sale of the houses.