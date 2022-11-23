MPs collect signatures in bid to impeach Kuria

MPs from Maize growing areas have begun the process of collecting signatures to initiate the removal of Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria for allowing the importation of the stable.

The threat to impeach Mr Kuria followed last week's announcement that he will be issuing a gazette notice to allow the importation of duty-free maize.

The State plans to import 10 million bags of GMO maize in an effort to protect farmers’ earnings which will set the stage for further inflation rallies.

Mr Kuria announced that the government will allow the importation of genetically modified organisms (GMO) maize for a period of six months.

The MPs resolved to start the process of removing Mr Kuria before they break for Christmas.

The MPs said they will start collecting signatures to impeach Mr Kuria while reacting to a Business Daily story indicating that a ship carrying 10,000 tonnes of imported maize was due to dock at the port of Mombasa Tuesday.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said the maize is white but could not give the details of where it is coming from, who is importing it and whether it is genetically modified or not.

MPs warned government agencies including the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) against clearing imports in the absence of a gazette notice.

They said they will hold to account any person who will allow offloading of the 10,000 tonnes of imported maize.

