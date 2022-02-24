MPs allocate Sh5bn to HIV amid donor funding cuts

Members of Parliament have recommended that Sh5 billion be allocated for the procurement of HIV commodities amid donor funding cuts.

This is an increase of Sh1 billion from the 2021/22 financial year where the government allocated Sh4 billion.

In its Budget Policy Statement report for 2022/2023, the National Assembly has approved Sh4.95 billion for the procurement and distribution of critical HIV commodities and to finance prevention programmes.

An additional Sh4.8 billion is still needed to fund commodities that are not covered by donors.

Kenya’s health system has a concentrated donor landscape, with four donors – United States, Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, United Kingdom, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance – accounting for nearly 90 per cent of all external aid.

Development partners are the major contributors to HIV spending. They contribute the largest share of resources for HIV/Aids, approximately 67 percent, followed by the government at 24 per cent. This means that Sh7 out of every Sh10 set aside for HIV is provided by donors.

The Budget and Appropriation committee report highlighted commodities such as Cotrimoxazole, which the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) stopped funding, yet it is critical in the prevention of opportunistic infection in HIV patients.

“Unavailability of the full budget could reverse gains made in the HIV fight. Infections are currently on the rise and continued underfunding of the sector causes stock-out of essential drugs leading to preventable deaths and excess hospitalisation,” notes the report.

The United States, through Pepfar last week asked the government to increase its HIV funding and honour its financing commitment. It has since cut its funding to Kenya by Sh2.2 billion, accusing the country of doing very little to increase its domestic funding to the HIV fight.

Out of all financing sources, Pepfar is the primary funder of Kenya’s HIV response and Kenya is one of the countries that has benefited the most from the resources.

Over the last one year, the country has been struggling with frequent shortage of drugs and other commodities including reagents for HIV testing.

According to Regina Ombam, deputy director of HIV financing at the National Aids Control Council, Treasury should increase the Ministry of Health’s budget by 65 per cent to bolster the HIV response.

The Budget committee also allocated Sh610 million for family planning commodities even as development partners are expected to withdraw funding by 2023.

“The unfunded gap leads to a reversal of the gains that the country has made in improving maternal newborn health and preventing thousands of pregnancy-related deaths,” the report notes.

According to Josephine Kibaru-Mbae the Director-General of the National Council for Population and Development, Kenya needs over Sh2.3 billion for contraceptives.