MPs adopt report rejecting Dr Wagacha, 75, as SRC commissioner

Parliament has adopted a report rejecting the nomination of Phyllis Wambui Wagacha for appointment as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on grounds of age.

This means that the Public Service Commission (PSC) will begin the process of nominating a new person to represent it on the SRC.

President William Ruto had nominated Dr Wagacha, 75, and forwarded her name to Parliament for vetting and approval before he could appoint her.

The MPs, in an acclamation vote on Tuesday, approved the recommendation of the Departmental Committee on Labour which asked the National Assembly to reject the nomination of Dr Wagacha due to her age.

“Whereas the retirement age does not apply to State officers, the committee notes that the nominee was nominated to be a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission as a representative of the Public Service Commission (PSC), which is responsible for setting the mandatory retirement age for public officers,” Eric Karemba, who chairs the committee said while moving debate on the findings of the vetting panel.

The committee said there is a need for the representative of the PSC to be below the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

“To this end, the committee notes that the nominee is not suitable to hold the position of a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission on account of age,” the report said.

“The committee recommends that the National Assembly rejects the appointment of Dr Phyllis Wambui Wagacha by H.E the President as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission representing the Public Service Commission on account of age.”

President Ruto on May 23, 2023, submitted the nomination of Dr Wagacha to the National Assembly for consideration.

Dr Wagacha was to fill the vacancy left by former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno, who quit in 2022 to contest for the Migori governor seat.

The PSC had recommended to the President to nominate either Dr Wagacha or Japhter Kiplimo Rugut to serve as their representative on SRC.

Currently 75 years old

But the committee argued although Dr Wagacha was eligible for appointment to State office, the retirement age for judges and magistrates who are state officers as defined under Article 260 of the Constitution is 70 years and 65 years respectively which is below the current age of the nominee who is currently 75 years old.

“The position of member, Salaries and Remuneration Commission is for a period of six years,” the committee said in the report.

The committee said Section 70 of the Public Service Regulations and Section 80 of the Public Service Commission Act, the retirement age of public officers is 65 years for persons with disabilities.

The PSC Act requires that in determining whether to engage an officer after attainment of retirement age, the commission should determine and document the rare knowledge, skills or competencies that the officer possesses.

“In the regulation ‘rare knowledge, skills and competencies’ means knowledge, skills and competencies that are scarce, unique and not readily available in the job market,” the committee said.

The committee said rare knowledge, skills or competencies were not cited as the reason for Dr Wagacha's nomination in the recruitment report from the Public Service Commission as transmitted to the Head of Public Service on May 17, 2023.

Dr Wagacha holds a Doctoral Degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

She previously served at Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) as manager and head of Library Documentation and Information on MSEs from 1994 to 1998.

Dr Wagacha, who was born in Kiambu County in 1948, has also worked at the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) and International Committee for Social Science Information and Documentation.