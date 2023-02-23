MPs adjourn prematurely as Majority, Minority sides fail to agree on changes to House Committees

The National Assembly was forced to adjourn prematurely on Thursday as chaos reigned supreme after a difference between the Majority and Minority sides over the changes to the membership of the House committees.

The differences started after Minority Whip Junet Mohamed (Suna East) complained that the Majority side had blocked his coalition from altering its membership to the various House committees.

Mr Junet’s complaint came after Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) had successfully convinced the House to adopt the report of the House Committee on Selection that he chairs, altering membership of Kenya Kwanza MPs to various House committees.

The Committee on Selection, whose business also includes constituting the House committees met on Thursday to ratify its report on the changes.

The committee also has the minority leader, the whips of the two coalitions and members drawn from the two coalitions as well as the other parties and independent members.

The differences between the two coalitions put Kitui South MP Dr Rachael Nyamai, who was presiding over the House business at the time, in a very difficult position as her voice for order in the House was easily drained in a shouting contest and cat-calls from the members.

Trouble started when Mr Mohamed complained that the Azimio coalition had been blocked from punishing its rebel MPs including those who visited President William Ruto at State House two weeks ago, by moving them to House Committees considered less lucrative.

“If you look at the changes made to the House committees read to this House by the Leader of Majority affects members from his coalition. This is because we were blocking from altering membership to the committees from our side,” said Mr Junet.

“It is unfair and if this is not the capture of arliament then I don’t know what it is,” he added as he promised the House chaos unless the majority side “stops interfering how our coalition manages its affairs.”

The Azimio side wanted to use the committee’s meeting to discipline the rebel MPs who went to State House without the consent of the coalition leadership.

The Azimio MPs who visited State House are from Raila Odinga’s ODM party in the coalition and they include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent) Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

“The Majority Leader, who chaired the meeting on Wednesday behaves like we are in the Kanu era. Shame on you Majority Leader,” shouted Mr Junet.

At this moment, Mr Ichung’wah was raring to hit back and when he got the chance, he told Mr June to stop lying to the House.

Mr Ichung’wah told the House that the proposal by Azimio to alter its membership in the committees was never part of the agenda to be transacted at the time the Committee on Selection was meeting.

“When the Leader of Minority introduced the list in the committee, there was a heated debate for one hour as to whether we should admit it under AOB. It is not true that the majority leadership stopped the transaction of the committee’s business in any way,” said Mr Ichung’wah.

“The committee members had varied opinions and where we didn’t agree by consensus the vote was used to decide,” said the Leader of Majority.

As the shouting match escalated, a member notified the Speaker that there was no quorum in the House to transact business and at this time, members started streaming out of the debating chamber even as the bell notifying members of lack of quorum rang.