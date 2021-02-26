MP questions Uhuru's appointment of Lewis Nguyai as NHIF chair

NHIF building

The National Hospital insurance Fund (NHIF) building in Nairobi as pictured on November 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment of former Kikuyu MP Lewis Nguyai as chair of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) board has generated controversy, with an MP citing a conflict of interest.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. France ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

    sark-pic

  2. Facebook to roll out news platform in Germany this May

  3. India banks on mutual trust, culture for lasting peace in Kashmir

  4. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  5. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.