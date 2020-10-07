MP demands details of terror victims’ compensation

Several years after three major terrorist attacks in Nairobi, the matter has now found its way into the National Assembly, with the government being pushed to make public details of compensation paid to victims and precautions taken to curb similar attacks.

Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi wants the Ministry of Interior to give the status of compensation to the victims of the terror attack on Dusit D2 hotel, Nairobi, on January 15, 2019, that left 67 dead.

The MP also wants the government to provide the same information for the bombing on the US embassy on August 7, 1998, where 224 people died, and the attack on Westgate shopping mall on September 21, 2013, that took 67 lives. Both attacks happened in Nairobi.

Through a statement he made in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Agoi also demanded that the Interior CS, Dr Fred Matiang’i, indicate what measures are being taken to ensure timely compensation for victims of terror attacks.

The MP is further demanding to know what the Interior ministry is doing to curb terrorist attacks, which have led to the loss of many lives and caused injuries.

“What is the status of compensation for the victims of the terrorist attacks at Dusit D2 hotel, Westgate shopping mall and the USA embassy? What measures is the government putting in place to ensure that the victims are compensated fully in time?” asked Mr Agoi.

Mr Agoi also wants Dr Matiang’i to explain “whether there are plans to curb terror attacks and assure Kenyans of absolute security against such attacks”.

The move by the ANC lawmaker came on a day a magistrate court in Nairobi rendered its determination on whether three people accused of masterminding the deadly Westgate mall attack are guilty or innocent.

The accused are Mr Mohammed Ahmed Abdi, Mr Hussein Mustafa and Mr Liban Abdullahi, whose case has been before chief magistrate Francis Andayi since 2013.

They are charged with 12 counts related to commission of a terrorist act, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, giving support to a terrorist group, aiding a terrorist group and being in the country illegally. They are also accused of having links with the al-Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group.

The departmental committee on Administration and National Security is expected to give the response from the Interior minister.

