MP alleges bias in quest for Chinese visas

Mr Ichung’wa said Kenyans seeking to travel to the Asian country were being asked to show proof that they had received a Chinese jab.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa has complained about denial of visas and work permits to Kenyans seeking to travel to China despite producing valid vaccination certificates.

