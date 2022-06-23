Most expensive short call? Thika man loses Sh5.7mn while on toilet break
Police are investigating how a businessman lost over Sh5 million after parking his car and going for a short call in a public toilet in Thika Town.
A report made at Thika Police Station by one Mathew Githinji, says that he had withdrawn Sh5.7 million from at least three banks and put the same in his car before he drove to the said public toilet.
When he walked back to the car he found the car was broken into and the money missing. Police are investigating the claims.
More follows