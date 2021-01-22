Moses Kuria given 7 days to resolve assault case out of court

A Nairobi court on Thursday gave Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria seven days to resolve a case in which he is accused of assaulting a woman.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku asked Mr Kuria to reach out to the complainant, Ms Joyce Wanja Gachie, and “settle the case out of court.”

Mr Kuria had asked the magistrate to allow him to talk to Ms Gachie and resolve the dispute amicably.

The assault case against Mr Kuria came up for confirmation in court and the magistrate sought to find out whether the parties in the case had resolved the matter out of court.

In her ruling Ms Mutuku said that “the Constitution and the courts encourage Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as it reduces case backlog.”

The case was fixed for mention on January 28.

The prosecutor said if the parties will not have resolved the dispute, then he will be compelled to give evidence against the MP.

Mr Kuria has denied that he assaulted Ms Gachie on December 8, 2019, inside the offices of Royal Media Services and is out on bond.