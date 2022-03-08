Moses Kuria: Azimio coalition promotes selfish interests

Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said Azimio la Umoja is not keen on the interests of Kenyans hence should not be elected into office in the upcoming August General Election.

Mr Kuria added that he cannot work with Azimio, which is allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta because it is a “platform for few individuals who have held the country hostage for years to push their selfish agenda into the next generation.”

“I do not understand what Azimio stands for. To me, the interest of the people is very important and Azimio doesn’t have that,” Mr. Kuria told NTV in an interview on Monday.

After months of scathing attacks on DP Ruto and his alliance, Mr Kuria now says that he is ready to work with Kenya Kwanza arguing that his agenda mirrors that of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Congress (ANC) of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya.

“When I talk to Kenya Kwanza, I deduce that my manifesto and agenda of my party are related with theirs,” he said.

Mr Kuria further says that the August poll can only be won through a coalition.

“No party can bag this alone, so we should not even have talks of one party being bigger than the rest. The question should not be about how old a party is or how many supporters it has but what it stands for, and how that will translate to better lives for Kenyans,” he said.

On whether the Mount Kenya Unity Forum will troop into the Kenya Kwanza Alliance he is yet to join, the Gatundu South MP remained non-committal noting that irrespective of the political formation they join separately, each of the forums leaders has a people driven agenda at heart.

The main focus of the Mount Kenya forum is to push the interests of Central, so that we can get our fair share in the next government,” said the CCK leader.

Mount Kenya Unity Forum brings together Mr Kuria, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of The Service Party (TSP) and Narc Kenya's Martha Karua. With Ms Karua in One Kenya Alliance (OKA), Mr Kiunjuri has already indicated that his part is not seeking to join any coalition.

"We don't have to form a coalition; we are firm that we will go up to the ballot. We have made it up to here because we have the people at heart," he said.

Mr Kiunjuri said his party is independent and its decisions are not influenced by any faction of the political sphere, noting that there are pre and post election pacts.

“We will not be coerced to enter into a pre-election coalition. We still have the option of a post-election coalition which I might also consider," he said.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, a staunch supporter of DP Ruto disclosed that Kenya Kwanza Alliance is now open to what he termed as 'like-minded' parties who believe in reviving the economy of the country.

"UDA and Kenya Kwanza remain open to everybody who subscribes to the bottom-up economic model. We are willing to work with like-minded people," he said.

Mr Gachagua further said the Gatundu South MP is one of the founders of Hustler Nation and his contribution will help their team ascend to power.