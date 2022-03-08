Moses Kuria: Azimio coalition promotes selfish interests

Moses Kuria

MP Moses Kuria.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said Azimio la Umoja is not keen on the interests of Kenyans hence should not be elected into office in the upcoming August General Election.

