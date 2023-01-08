More tributes as leaders raise funds for TV queen Catherine Kasavuli’s funeral expenses

Local and international journalists on Saturday described the late veteran journalist and prime-time news anchor Catherine Kasavuli as a mentor who helped develop the careers of many media personalities.

The journalist who died on December 29, 2022, after a long battle with cervical cancer, began her journalism career in 1980.

Hundreds of mourners, who converged at the Nairobi- based United Kenya Club (UKC) on Saturday to raise funds to offset Kasavuli’s medical bills and funeral expenses, said the TV icon will always be remembered for playing a great role in the development of the local media industry.

Veteran journalist Vitalis Musebe eulogised Kasavuli as a media personality who excelled in her profession and made many adore journalism.

Ms Kasavuli’s son Martin said: “I will always remember that you were always present any time I needed you. You always smiled at me. You trusted me. You taught me all about media. You were an amazing mum. I loved you dearly. You were my best friend and you made me what I am.”

Martin thanked President William Ruto and all those who stood with the family since the death of his mother.

He particularly thanked the President for waiving the Sh4 million hospital bill incurred by the late TV broadcaster who will be laid to rest on Saturday in Vihiga County.

President Ruto and Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi were represented by Shinyalu Member of Parliament Fred Ikana who presented their contributions of Sh1 million and Sh200,000 respectively.

Mr Ikana, who was the chief guest at the event, gave his contribution and also handed contributions from Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, Health CS, and Susan Nakhumicha who gave Sh50,000 each.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi gave his contribution and Sh100,000 from former Kakamega Governor Wyckliffe Oparanya.

Nairobi Senator, Edwin Sifuna gave Sh50,000 and Sh200,000 from ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

MPs Kivai Ogesi (Vihiga), Caleb Hamisi (Saboti) and former Busia Senator Amos Wako gave Sh50,000 each. Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi gave Sh100,000. Mr Wanyonyi urged Luhya politicians to work together irrespective of their political affiliations.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation donated Sh600,000.