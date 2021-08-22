Mombasa DCIO Bridget Wanjiku, whose gun was found with husband, freed

Bridget Wanjiku Kamau

Ms Bridget Wanjiku Kamau  at Milimani Law Courts on August 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo| Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Mombasa Director of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) who was arrested and detained after her gun  was found with her husband in Nairobi, was freed on bond on Friday after spending four days in police custody.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.