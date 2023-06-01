Mombasa County Government in new deal to cut healthcare cost

Residents of Mombasa who live in informal settlements can now access affordable and quality healthcare due to a partnership between the county government and a non-governmental organisation.

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Tuesday signed a deal with Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) to work together to improve access to maternal, child and nutritional health services.

Shofco Chief Programmes Officer Gladys Mwende said the two entities will also work together in enhancing access to family planning and nutrition services.

“We are glad to officially partner with the County Government of Mombasa in the provision of healthcare services in slum areas within the county. We have had a successful partnership with the Ministry of Health in the provision of primary healthcare services and treatment and prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases in Nairobi slums and we hope to replicate the same here in Mombasa,” said Ms Mwende.

Better services

Mr Nassir said the partnership will buttress efforts by the county’s health department to provide better services to residents.

Mr Nassir lauded Shofco for its humanitarian projects to uplift the lives of locals in Maweni, Mshomoroni and Bangladesh.

Among the projects to be launched under the partnership are the provision of clean water, gender-based violence prevention and response, sustainable livelihood programmes, youth employment and the strengthening of the Shofco Urban Network which has over 500,000 members.

Shofco Health Director Emma Ngaiza said the organisation is targeting 4.5 million women and girls countrywide in the next three years via its family planning services.