Mombasa activist accuses CS Penina Malonza of breach of law in board appointments

An activist in Mombasa has moved to court seeking to quash the gazettement of board members in two parastatals made by Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Penina Malonza last week.

Commission for Human Rights and Justice Chief Executive Julius Ogogo has faulted Ms Malonza over her recent appointment of board members to the Tourism Board of Kenya and the Tourism Fund.

“In the case of the Tourism Fund, the CS acted against its principle by leaving out members of the universities and those from registered national tourism associations,” Mr Ogogo said.

“We cannot allow a CS to blatantly violate the law, we will be asking the court to overturn the appointment and reprimand her." He added.

Mr Ogogo argues that while the Tourism Act Article 67, subsection (d) explains the powers of the CS in appointing the board members, she violated the section of the law and went on to appoint individuals outside the specified scope.

The Act on the establishment of the Board of Trustees of the Tourism Fund, states a chairperson shall be appointed by the President while the Principal Secretary shall be responsible for matters relating to finance.

The Act states that out of the seven members, two shall be nominated by the registered national tourism associations and three shall be persons with knowledge or experience in matters related to international tourism, finance, business administration, law, marketing or a related discipline.

The CS will appoint six other members taking into account regional balance and gender parity, of whom, two shall be nominated by the registered national tourism associations while the other four shall be persons qualified and competent in the field of tourism, finance accounting, management or marketing of whom two persons shall be nominated by universities, one person nominated by public universities and the other by private universities.

On Friday last week (September 8, 2023), Ms Malonza gazetted Patrick Njeere, Joseph Sarisar, Dorcas Ayema and Silas Toochim as the new members of the board of the Tourism Fund.