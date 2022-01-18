Prime

Moi scion out for wealth his father, grandfather left

Collins Toroitich Moi

Mr Collins Toroitich Moi at a Nakuru court when he appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Benjamin Limo on a child neglect case on July 13, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Collins Kibet Toroitich claims assets have been irregularly transferred to disinherit him in both cases.
  • Mr Toroitich claims the late president had prime assets in Kenya, the United Kingdom, Malawi and Australia.

The deaths of former President Daniel Arap Moi and his son Jonathan has fuelled tensions in the family, as Moi’s eldest grandson, Mr Collins Kibet Toroitich, fights for a slice of the wealth left behind by both politicians.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.