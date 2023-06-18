Moi, Maxwell, Kaviti and the horrendous saga of Julie Ward’s murder cover-up

In arguably the most heinous incident ever witnessed in the picturesque Maasai Mara, the daughter of a British hotelier was murdered in cold blood and evidence was manipulated to create the impression she had been mauled to death by wild animals. However, as crimes go, this one too wasn’t perfect... Just who had burnt her leg?

British hotelier John Ward fastened the seat belt of his helicopter as the search for his daughter, Julie, continued.

As the chopper took to the skies over the sprawling Maasai Mara game reserve, he was still hopeful that his daughter was alive — though he had been told that a human body had been found. Then came the shocker; it was only a leg.

After the helicopter landed, he walked around the grasslands — in the middle of nowhere — and was shown all that had remained: a leg and a jaw fragment. But the story of the cover-up would continue to bother him as soon as he embarked on searching for the truth. The doors were locked. Forged documents emerged. Threats were spewed. By the time he died this week, he had only discovered how murder is concealed in Kenya.

Why investigations into the murder of an ordinary tourist were being blocked was one question that was never answered.

Post-mortem

During the post-mortem carried out at the City Mortuary on Thursday, September 15, 1988, police pathologist Adel Shaker had told two of Julie’s Nairobi friends, Paul and Natasha Dixon: “This leg has been severed with a single blow from a sharp instrument. The burning took place after the leg was severed. The sequence of events makes this a case of murder. No other explanation is possible.”

John Ward flew back to Nairobi to meet Dr Shaker at the City Mortuary office, petrified that this was a murder case.

“The evidence was irrefutable,” said Dr Shaker. “There was an attempt to burn the remains, and this was a case of murder.”

Dr Shaker, an Egyptian, knew this case was generating unexplained interest and promised to sign the report in his Arabic signature “that cannot be copied”. But a policeman appeared as Ward and Dr Shaker were walking out — and after the pathologist had promised to deliver the typed report that day.

John Ward, the father of British tourist Julie Ward who was killed in Maasai Mara Game Reserve. Photo credit: Pool

He showed his identity and said he wanted the pathologist’s report, including the duplicates. Dr Shaker went back to the office and typed it. The police officer disappeared with the three signed copies.

In London, Robert Maxwell’s paper, the Sunday Mirror published an article that surprised everyone in the UK: ‘Lion girls last sex crazed night’.

The story said Julie was “so sexy, it became the curse that killed her”.

“The dreadful article was another sledgehammer blow, delivered by vile people when we were at our lowest. The effect on (Julie’s mother Jan) was devastating and permanent,” wrote John Ward in his book, Animals are Innocent.

Outrage over that story was directed at Moi's friend, Robert Maxwell, who planned to build a 60-storey building in Nairobi's Uhuru Park starting that year. Whether Maxwell was used to direct the narrative away from murder is unknown. But John Ward was furious while Julie’s friends flooded the newspaper with protest notes.

“I do not exaggerate when I say that if I could have got my hands round Maxwell’s or Eve Pollard’s necks that morning, I would have choked the life out of them and would have considered I’d done the world a favour,” Ward wrote.

At the City Mortuary, Dr Shaker had concluded that Julie Ward was murdered — and what followed is a story on its own.

Fled Kenya

The story of Dr Shaker, who would later flee the country, is today an illustration of how the state carries out cover-ups in crime scenes and why some investigations go nowhere.

There is also the question of why President Moi was reluctant to open the case even after John Ward sent British buccaneer Tiny Rowland with the request.

More so, letters to President Moi through the State House comptroller, Abraham Kiptanui, were neither acknowledged nor replied to. At one point, Moi called the investigators.

Former President Daniel Moi. There is the question of why President Moi was reluctant to open the case even after John Ward sent British buccaneer Tiny Rowland with the request. Photo credit: AFP

As John Ward continued to collect evidence and hire private detectives, the pressure was on the pathologist to change his post-mortem report and conclude that the British tourist was a victim of an animal attack.

At one point Dr Shaker was summoned to Police Commissioner Philip Kilonzo’s office and, according to John Ward, threatened. He then requested two weeks to, perhaps, digest the threat.

As he digested Kilonzo’s threat, the other call came from Attorney-General Mathew Muli.

“This time he was berated and shouted... The tirade continued for fifteen minutes. Shaker was terrified and said nothing,” Ward would later write.

As part of the intimidation, Dr Shaker was then picked by the CID and taken to their headquarters. He was handed a draft statement with his name. The statement stated that he had agreed that he was “mistaken” and that he now wished to correct the original post-mortem report and conclude that Julie Ward died due to an animal attack.

Dr Shaker read the statement. The police looked at him. There was no escape. They suggested he would be taken to the nearby Pan Afric Hotel, where he would draft the same statement in his handwriting and sign.

Dr Shaker asked for writing material at the Pan Afric Hotel, copied the police statement and handed it over. He now knew that his life was at risk. Quietly, he packed his stuff and abandoned his position as the police surgeon. His boss, government pathologist Jason Kaviti, had also changed Shaker’s post-mortem report. Where Dr Shaker had typed “cleanly cut” regarding the leg and jaw, he had changed to “torn” and “cracked”.

The police commissioner maintained his narrative: The British tourist got lost and wandered away from her jeep. She was then attacked by wild animals and killed.

Omitted in Kilonzo’s explanation was who burnt the leg.

Search for justice

In Nairobi, the British High Commission thought there was a communication breakdown between Kilonzo and the police pathologist. What they didn’t know was that this was all part of a cover-up.

In this undated photo, Attorney-General Amos Wako shows the father of the late Julie Ward, Mr John Ward, and Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira, the full report on Julie's murder at the AG's chambers. Photo credit: File | Blasto Ogindo | Nation Media Group

Dr Shaker had confirmed to the High Commission’s Second Secretary, John Ferguson, that it was “murder, not suicide”.

John Ward traced Dr Shaker to a single room in Egypt.

“I am so sorry, but I did what they wanted,” Dr Shaker told Julie’s father. Before he fled, the Scotland Yard had asked to speak to him. They were told he was “in Egypt”, even though he was in Kenya.

Those who scared Dr Shaker out of Kenya knew that no murder case would stand with an altered post-mortem and without the originals. Again, he was frightened to return to Nairobi to testify.

The troika of Muli, Kaviti and Kilonzo had won round one. They had ganged up and were out to frustrate John Ward’s search for justice — or at least, the truth.

Early in his investigations and after Dr Shaker had confirmed that this was a murder case, he wanted to hold a press conference together with Kilonzo. Kilonzo refused to take part. But before the press conference started, Kilonzo called Ferguson at the British High Commission and asked him to dissuade John Ward.

Ferguson arrived some five minutes before the time the press briefing was to start. He told Ward: “I’ve just had a phone conversation with Kilonzo, who now says that the whole matter of the press conference is unfortunate. He insists that no mention be made of the possibility of murder, foul play or a murder inquiry. Also, he doesn’t want any details of the post-mortem report released to the press.”

Autopsy alterations

The British High Commission wanted Ward to be mild during the press conference. And that explains why during the first press conferences, he said he had faith in the police. Ferguson had been asked to tell Ward to wait for the post-mortem report, which would have the conclusions. It was Ferguson who picked up the altered post-mortem report from the police. The alterations stood out.

Ms Julie Ward’s father, Mr John Ward (second from right), with his lawyer, Mr Byron Georgiadis (left), Mr Ward’s secretary, Ms Christina Ridley (second left) and Mr John Ferguson, the acting counsellor at the British High Commission in Nairobi during the inquest into her death in August 1989. Photo credit: Compiled by Maria Wambua

“Crucial words had been erased and others substituted. With regard to the jaw, Dr Shaker had typed that it had been cleanly cut at the level of the First bicuspid tooth. Someone had changed ‘cleanly cut’ to read ‘cracked’. The alteration was obvious. Whoever had done this hadn’t even been able to line up the paper in the typewriter properly and ‘cracked’ appeared half a notch below the rest of the line. It was even possible to read the words ‘cleanly’ cut underneath the overtype," noted John Ward.

“With reference to the left lower leg, the original report had read cleanly cut at the level of the superior tibia fibular joint. Again, someone had changed cleanly cut to read torn. In this alteration, the falsifier had not been able to fully erase the words ‘cleanly cut’ and had resorted to xxx-ing out the word 'cut' which could still be clearly read underneath.”

During his investigation, John Ward discovered that the rangers at Makaria camp near where Julie Ward’s remains were found had suspected she was stealing tents at the Sand River camp and confronted her. There was another register from Sand River indicating that Julie had left. The clerk had forged the entry and Julie’s signature.

Armed with evidence, Ward confronted Kilonzo on January 26, 1989, and told him: “The police investigation has been wholly unsatisfactory and incompetent.” Kilonzo was referred to Dr Kaviti’s forgery of another doctor’s post-mortem — and now the forged entry at Sand River camp.

Ward had thought that if he reached President Moi, the attempted cover-up by the police commissioner would fail. He wrote a lengthy letter to State House Comptroller, Abraham Kiptanui, outlining the facts of the case. He requested him to bring the matter to the attention of the President.

“The letter was sent by courier. I received neither a reply nor even an acknowledgement,” lamented Ward.

That January 1989, John Ward wrote to Tiny Rowland, hoping that he could use his African networks to reach Moi. Rowland responded and promised to raise the matter with President Moi in the first week of February in Bonn. Whatever happened after that, John Ward didn’t know.

From left: Julie Ward who was killed in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve in 1988 and her father John Ward. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“I heard nothing from Tiny Rowland. A month later, I wrote a gentle reminder. Again, no reply.”

Tiny Rowland’s press officer had confirmed to a British newspaper that, indeed, they had discussed the Julie Ward issue. But no details were availed. Nobody, to date, knows what Moi told Rowland.

Ward was surprised that everyone he contacted to gain influence on State House would go mute. While there is a mystery about what happened between September 6 and 13, there was evidence she was held at Makari Outpost by the rangers. It is suspected she was raped.