Moi grandson on the 'run', evades court for two months

Former President Daniel Moi’s grandson Collins Kibet cannot be traced and has evaded the courts for two months now following accusations of contempt.

The court had issued summons against him, demanding his appearance to explain why he should not face punishment for disobeying orders to support his children.

Despite repeated attempts by lawyers to serve him with court orders, Mr Kibet remains elusive.

Lawyer Steve Biko, representing Kibet’s ex-wife Glady’s Jeruto, expressed frustration at the difficulty in locating him.

Appearing virtually before principal magistrate Kipkurui Kibellion, Mr Biko said efforts to serve Mr Kibet at his addresses in Kabarak, Nakuru County and Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi have been unsuccessful.

Additionally, his mobile phone has been switched off since January.

“Efforts to serve him at his home address in Kabarak were futile because he was not there and I was directed to find space at Kabarnet Garden in Nairobi but he was also not present,” said Mr Biko.

The lawyer requested the court for another seven-day extension to continue tracing Kibet, considering alternative methods of service.

He also considered summoning Kibet’s former lawyer to explain his client's whereabouts, as Kibet has not formally changed his legal representation before the court,

The magistrate granted Biko the extension, emphasising the importance of prioritising the welfare of the children involved.

The court had initially ordered the Moi scion to appear on February 21 in response to Jeruto's application, alleging his failure to comply with court orders dating back to June 2022.

These orders required Kibet to provide financial support for his children's education, medical expenses, and entertainment.

The magistrate granted Mr Biko seven more days to make up his mind on the path he wants to take, advising him that the law was in favour of the minors.

“This is a children's matter and the law permits steering away from the procedural adherence to the provision of the law and gives room for flexibility. So the issue of whether or not there is a counsel on record is a contempt proceeding and it touches him personally and you have to make your mind on what you want to pursue,” stated Mr Kibellion.

The orders were first issued on February 5 that required Mr Kibet to appear on February 21 when Ms. Jeruto filed an application seeking to have him punished for failure to comply with court orders issued in June 2022.

The orders directed him to provide support for his two children's education, medical expenses and part of entertainment to the tune of Sh 1.5 million per year.

The woman claimed Mr Kibet has never obeyed the orders and instead left her to shoulder all the responsibility.

The court heard that Ms Jeruto has faced financial constraints and is unable to continue providing for the needs of the two children who have not been attending school for lack of fees.

The case will be mentioned on March 27.





​