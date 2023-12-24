Mogadishu University ranked among top Arab Universities

Mogadishu University has been listed among the leading universities in the Arab world.

As per the latest rankings released by the Association of Arab Universities, Mogadishu University was placed 108th among 115 Arab Universities that were ranked.

Saudi Arabia's King Saud University was ranked first, followed by Cairo University, which is one top universities in Africa.

The 115 universities that were ranked were drawn from 208 universities that submitted applications for the ranking across 16 Arab countries.

Egypt dominates the rankings with 28 universities making that the listing followed by Iraq (19), Jordan (18), Yemen (10), Palestine (8), Libya (8) and Saudi Arabia (7).

Mogadishu University is the only one from the country which made the cut in the rankings.

“We are delighted to see Mogadishu University contest against other seasoned learning institutions in the region,” said Dr Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal, the president of Mogadishu University.

“Students here are taught new knowledge based on research and innovation and we have responsibility to maintain the standards set before 27 years when the University was established in the shadow of civil war,” he added.

Mursal further said the ranking is a reflection of the University’s commitment on maintaining quality education, research, innovation and community services.

The ranking considered several indicators including teaching and learning index, scientific research index, creativity and innovation, and international outlook.

Mogadishu University has consistently been ranked as the top institution in the country in the past decade.

"We are pleased to be the top University in the country on the list. This is not by fluke. Our leaders and lecturers have been burning the midnight oil to offer quality education to ensure we offer quality education to our learners who will in turn shape the future of our great country,” said Aweys Hussein, Mogadishu University's Public Relations and Media Director.

Mogadishu University is an accredited non-state university in based in the country’s capital.

The University’s main campus in Mogadishu was established with the assistance of the Islamic Development Bank, among other donors.

Some of the courses offered at the instuttion include Sharia and Law, Education and Humanities, Economics and Management Sciences, Health Sciences, Computer Science and Information and Technology, Political Sciences and Public Administration, Engineering and Medicine, Agriculture and Tertiary Services.