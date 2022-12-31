Modern Coast vows to ply international routes despite state ban

Modern Coast Express Limited has announced that the company will continue plying the Nairobi-Kampala, Nairobi–Kigali and Nairobi-Bujumbura routes a day after the government suspended its operating licence.

However, the embattled bus company said it will comply with the Transport Ministry’s directive and will not ply the Nairobi-Malindi, and Nairobi upcountry routes

The directive was issued on Friday by Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Related CS Murkomen orders NTSA to suspend killer Modern Coast buses News

In a statement on its Facebook page, the company said following the suspension of its operating licence, the above routes shall remain closed until advised further.

However, the company assured its customers that it will continue to offer courier services.

“Customers who had booked advance tickets on the affected routes shall be booked to travel with another bus company to their respective destinations, same date and at the same time.

All our offices countrywide shall remain open for parcel services and cross-border bookings. We greatly regret the impact of this unexpected action on your day's plans as we urge you to kindly stay close to our communication channels for subsequent updates,” said the company.

The suspension came hours after the bus company was involved in another accident in Uganda killing six people on Friday.

Six people died while several others were injured after the Modern Coast Bus-Annex bus Oxygen and a Rwandan bus collided head-on along the Ntungamo-Kabale Highway in western Uganda, with authorities blaming bad weather.

And on Wednesday, a bus belonging to the company killed one person while reversing at Makutano junction along Kisii Nyamira road where their offices are located after its driver failed to control the vehicle thereby hitting a stationary motor vehicle, Toyota Hiace, registration number KCP 599X, owned by Edgerton Njori Sacco.

It got damaged on the left rear side and fatally injured an unknown middle-aged man. The ill-fated bus, which was carrying an unknown number of passengers, was headed to Homa Bay from Mombasa.

The bus later landed in Masosa River after which an unknown number of passengers were rescued. However, the transporter contradicted the police saying there were no casualties.

On Friday, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Mr Kipchumba Murkomen slapped the company with another suspension following the Kisii accident.

Mr Murkomen said the Kisii accident raises concerns about the state of operations and safety levels at the bus company coming just months after the River Nithi accident that occurred on July 24, killing 36 people and injuring many others. He said the July accident led to the suspension of the license of the bus company for three months.

The CS said the transporter was allowed to operate in November this year after the company complied with all the conditions that had been set for them.

The firm’s woes began in 2017 after more than 15 people died in horrific multiple crashes at the notorious Sachangwan blackspot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway following a series of collisions involving more than 13 vehicles.

A Modern Coast bus, two trucks and a land cruiser that was headed to Kampala from Nairobi were involved in the crash that left others with critical injuries causing a major traffic snarl-up on the busy highway.

In 2019, NTSA enforced the first suspension of its operations following safety issues and major road crashes that claimed seven lives.

Two weeks ago, the state outlined several measures motorists, Public Service Vehicles owners and passengers must adhere to, to reduce road carnage during the festive season.

Among the measures include ensuring vehicles are well serviced and drivers well-rested before taking to the road, proper display and positioning of signage like triangles, chevrons, and retro-reflective, towing of stalled vehicles within one hour, observing speed limits and passenger capacity, adherence to designated routes, and paying attention to traffic signs and traffic lights.