Modern Coast Bus firm seeks alternative transport for its passengers

The management of Modern Coast Bus Company on Monday evening had to seek alternative means for hundreds of passengers from Mombasa to different destinations, after the government suspended its operations.

This follows Sunday evening's tragic road accident at Nithi bridge in Tharaka Nithi County involving one of its buses.

At MwembeTayari Bus Station in Mombasa, those who had earlier booked to travel to different destinations upcountry, had no choice but to board alternative vehicles provided by the firm.

Shortage of buses

"I was to travel to Kakamega at 4.30pm but we were asked to wait for a different bus since all their buses have been banned from the roads. At first we were worried but we were later allocated a Simba Coach bus by 5.30pm," said Joyce Khaminwa, one of the passengers.

Even though the majority were allocated alternative means of transport, some did not manage to travel due to shortage of buses.

"I was to go to Meru but there were not enough seats in the bus which we were allocated. We have been asked to postpone our journey until Tuesday," said John Gitonga.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and different government officials and police raided the Modern coast yard opposite Asian quarters in Makupa for inspection of its different buses.