Missing Kajiado men
Pool

News

Prime

Missing quartet: Families lament lagging pace of investigations

logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jack Anyango, Elijah Obuong, Benjamin Imbai and Brian Oduor vanished into thin air.
  • Their car was found abandoned in a parking lot about 500 meters from the club the following day.

Relatives of the four men who disappeared mysteriously on April 19 in Kitengela have expressed their frustrations over the slow pace of investigations.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Farmaajo to address anxious public as allies flee his camp

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Court blocks repatriation of Kakuma, Dadaab refugees

  4. JSC nominates Martha Koome as Chief Justice

    Martha Koome

  5. Covid-19: Kenya records 511 new cases, 22 more deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.