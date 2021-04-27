Missing quartet: Families lament lagging pace of investigations

Relatives of the four men who disappeared mysteriously on April 19 in Kitengela have expressed their frustrations over the slow pace of investigations.

Speaking to Nation yesterday, they called for speedy investigations even as police sources claimed the four men were part of criminal gang linked to motor vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping.

Jack Anyango, Elijah Obuong, Benjamin Imbai and Brian Oduor vanished into thin air after a lunch of nyama choma and a few drinks at a popular club in Kitengela.

Their car, a white a white Toyota Mark X, was found abandoned in a parking lot about 500 meters from the club the following day.

A detective privy to the investigations said the four were on the police radar, adding that three other gang members “disappeared” last year under similar circumstances.

“The four are suspected to belong to a seven-member gang linked to motor vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping. Three of their colleagues went missing last year. It’s a high voltage case,” said the detective.

As family members defended their loved ones from allegations of crime, they wondered why they had not been briefed almost a week later.

Anonymous caller

An anonymous caller identified as ‘Erico’ on social media had informed Anyango’s wife, Ms Monica Wanjiru, that the four men had been killed.

“Police ought to have arrested the anonymous caller by now since his number is on and off. They have what it takes to trace the number so that the person can help in investigations,” Mrs Caroline Obuong, Elijah’s mother, told Nation.

She also questioned why it took the police too long to tow the vehicle used by the four friends from a parking lot near the club to the station after a missing-person report had been made.

Ms Wanjiru Mugo said the delays had made them suspicious of the police.

“We need to know where our loved ones are. We have been consistent in giving crucial leads about our family members but investigators are not putting in tangible efforts to help us. We are worried,” she said.

Isinya Sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Jeremiah Ndubai said police are analysing mobile phone data.

“We are pursuing the matter and we are currently analysing mobile data to establish communication and movement of the missing persons. We cannot provide unverified information to the public as it might interfere with investigations. We will get to the bottom of it,” said Mr Ndubai.