Martin Sikuku, father of Tom Okwach, a  miner whose body is still trapped at a gold mining site at Abimbo village, Siaya County.

Family of missing miner under pressure to bury banana sucker

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Okwach’s body remains buried underground, 48 days after the mine caved in.
  • At the Abimbo mines, things have since gone silent after the onset of rains.

The family of the trapped Abimbo miner Tom Okwach is torn between continuing to search for him and getting closure of sorts through a cultural practice that involves burying a banana sucker.

