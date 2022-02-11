Miriam Mutebi to mentor women into breast cancer surgery field

Dr Miriam Mutebi

Dr Miriam Mutebi, a breast surgical oncologist at Aga Khan University Hospital.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

Growing up, Dr Miriam Mutebi was torn between pursuing medicine and journalism. After much thought, she approached her father to help her decide.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.