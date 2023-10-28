Six trapped in a landslide in Kisauni, rescue operations underway
An operation is underway to rescue at least six murram diggers trapped in a landslide in Kisauni, Mombasa County, Chief Fire Officer Ibrahim Basafar has said.
Two bodies have been retrieved.
"They were reportedly mining murram when a landslide occurred, burying them."
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has arrived at the scene.
Rescuers found a truck used to carry murram beneath the rubble.
Mr Nassir says the incident happened hours after the residents were warned in the morning.
He says he has ordered the closure of all the illegal mines.
More follows...