Mine would have been next funeral after Moi’s, says Raphael Tuju

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and others participate in the Kijabe Tuju Charity Walk along Nairobi-Nakuru highway on June 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The Jubilee official narrated how the news of his “death” was broken by a radio station following the accident at Kijabe, sending his village in Nyanza into mourning.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju reunited with the driver of a matatu that was involved in an accident with his car, leaving them both with serious injuries.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kisumu, Mombasa get new Court of Appeal judges

  2. Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda to be buried on July 7

  3. Lawyer sues to block Congo's admission to EAC bloc

  4. Ex-spy boss who sued Moi dies

  5. Inter-Faith council's term extended

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.