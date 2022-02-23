Mimi Mkenya: NMG launches campaign to promote peace ahead of elections
Nation Media Group (NMG) has launched a campaign seeking to promote peace and unity ahead of the August 9 polls.
Through the campaign, dubbed Mimi MKenya, NMG will focus on utilizing its media platforms to ask the tough questions and encourage Kenyans to live in peace.
Speaking at the launch, NMG Chairman, Wilfred Kiboro, called for peace as the country prepares for the upcoming August General elections.
Mr Kiboro said Kenyans need to rethink the election process not as a contest but a platform of choosing their leaders.
“Every five years, as Kenyans, we stop thinking about ourselves and let the politicians think for us. As a result of this uncertainty, investors step out to wait for this uncertainty to settle. We urge Kenyans to stand strong for our country, and unite. Elections and leadership will come and go, we must, therefore, safeguard our children’s future and they need a country beyond election day.” Mr Kiboro said.