Mimi Mkenya: NMG launches campaign to promote peace ahead of elections

Through the campaign, dubbed Mimi MKenya, NMG will focus on utilizing its media platforms to ask the tough questions and encourage Kenyans to live in peace.

“Every five years, as Kenyans, we stop thinking about ourselves and let the politicians think for us. As a result of this uncertainty, investors step out to wait for this uncertainty to settle. We urge Kenyans to stand strong for our country, and unite. Elections and leadership will come and go, we must, therefore, safeguard our children’s future and they need a country beyond election day.” Mr Kiboro said.