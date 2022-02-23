Mimi Mkenya: NMG launches campaign to promote peace ahead of elections

NMG Board chairman Wilfred Kiboro at the Mimi Mkenya initiative launch at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi. The initiative is an NMG campaign to promote peaceful elections.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat I Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi


