Mimi Mkenya: NMG launches campaign to promote peace ahead of elections





Nation Media Group (NMG) has launched a campaign seeking to promote peace and unity ahead of the August 9 polls.

NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama at the Mimi Mkenya initiative launch at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi. The initiative is an NMG campaign to promote peaceful elections. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat I Nation Media Group

Through the campaign, dubbed Mimi MKenya, NMG will focus on utilizing its media platforms to ask the tough questions and encourage Kenyans to live in peace.

NMG Editor-in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu at the Mimi Mkenya initiative launch at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi. The initiative is an NMG campaign to promote peaceful elections. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat I Nation Media Group

Speaking at the launch, NMG Chairman, Dr Wilfred Kiboro, called for peace as the country prepares for the upcoming August General elections

NMG Board chairman Wilfred Kiboro at the Mimi Mkenya initiative launch at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi. The initiative is an NMG campaign to promote peaceful elections. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat I Nation Media Group

Dr Kiboro said Kenyans need to rethink the election process not as a contest but a platform of choosing their leaders.

“Every five years, as Kenyans, we stop thinking about ourselves and let the politicians think for us. As a result of this uncertainty, investors step out to wait for this uncertainty to settle. We urge Kenyans to stand strong for our country, and unite. Elections and leadership will come and go, we must, therefore, safeguard our children’s future and they need a country beyond election day.” Dr Kiboro said.

Elgon Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Bimal Kantaria, urged politicians to commit to promote a good economy during and after the general elections.

“We want the economy to move. Politics is just a competition. If we do not have a sound economy. Our message to the political elite is to make sure they maintain the economy and peace. If we do not have a sound economy, people will lose their jobs and that would be difficult for us as Kenyans.”

Ethiopian ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem hailed Kenya as a country looked upon in the region as a peace haven.

“We are grateful to the NMG for this amazing initiative. We understand that media plays a pivotal role in the management of elections in many countries. It is paramount that every Kenyan citizen makes a commitment of deciding the trajectory of the country,” Mr Alem said.

As Kenya heads to the 2022 General Election, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Dr Simon Kobia encouraged media houses to tame politicians spreading hatred.

“I thank NMG Chairman for making it clear that they will blackout politicians who spread hatred. This is a step in the right direction and I assure you of our support as a council. We understand that Kenya has changed but Kenyans have not changed,” Dr Kobia said.

The campaign launched today will run for the next 6 months across the 47 counties. During the campaigns, the NMG will be meeting citizens to have conversations around peaceful elections.

Ministry of Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nadia Ahmed encouraged the youth to be at the forefront championing for peace.