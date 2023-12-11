Millicent Omanga tops Kenya's Google searches in 2023

Google has unveiled its Year in Search 2023 lists for Kenya, providing an insight into the interests that captivated Kenyans throughout the year.

Google's Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and highlights what the world wants to see, learn and do.

Businesswoman and politician Millicent Omanga topped Google’s most searched Kenyan personalities in 2023 following the release of Kenya’s ‘A Year in Search,’ on Monday.

Mombasa-based televangelist Ezekiel Odero, of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Mavueni, Kilifi County, during a service on May 13, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Following behind Ms Omanga is Pastor Ezekiel Odero, a televangelist and founder of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, who was arrested and his church temporarily closed by the government on suspicion of being linked to the Shakahola mass deaths.

He was later freed by a Shanzu court after the prosecution said investigations against him had been completed and recommended closure of the case file.

Further down the list at number six is Faith Kipyegon who broke three world records this year. She also won the 1500m and 5000m titles at the World Athletics Championships, completing an unprecedented double.

The top trending global personalities in 2023 were a mix of sports stars, political figures, and entertainment personalities.

Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk topped the list after his transfer saga that saw Arsenal and Chelsea compete for his signature during the summer transfer season.

Chelsea finally confirmed signing him after hijacking Arsenal’s proposed move for the winger in an £87 million transfer deal.

In second place is Declan Rice, an English footballer who joined Arsenal from West Ham in a British record transfer fee of £105 million.

Also on the list is Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who signed an anti-LGBTQ+ law with the death penalty for same-sex acts, a move that immediately drew global condemnation and widespread international outrage.

The sports list is topped by the Rugby World Cup, which took place between September and October in France.

In second place is Saudi Arabian football club, Al Nassr, which had an exceptional year after signing top football players including Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte and Senegalese forward Sadio Mané.

A handout picture released by Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr football club shows Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) being presented with the club's number seven jersey by club president Musalli Al-Muammar in Madrid on December 30, 2022 upon signing for the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros. The 37-year-old penned a contract which will take him to June 2025. Photo credit: Pool | Al Nassr FC

Searches related to higher education financing, teacher performance appraisal systems, and national examinations dominated the trending education list.

The HEF portal (Higher Education Financing Portal), TPAD 2 (Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development System 2), and NEMIS (National Education Management Information System), all of which provide access to educational resources and opportunities, were among the most searched terms related to education.

The death of former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, was the most searched loss by Kenyans, followed by South African rapper Costa Titch, who died in March.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The death of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who was found dead under his home in Southern Turkey following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria in February also sent Kenyans online.

Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2023:

Trending Kenyan Personalities

1. Millicent Omanga

2. Pastor Ezekiel Odero

3. DJ Fatxo

4. Georgina Njenga

5. Pastor Paul Mackenzie

6. Faith Kipyegon

7. Fred Matiangi

8. Wafula Chebukati

9. Martha Koome

10. Mathe Wa Ngara

Trending Global Personalities

1. Mudryk

2. Declan Rice

3. Caicedo

4. Mason Mount

5. Hakimi

6. Museveni

7. Onana

8. Joao Felix

9. Steve Harvey

10. Trossard

Trending Loss

1. Magoha

2. Costa Titch

3. Christian Atsu

4. Edwin Chiloba

5. Matthew Perry

6. AKA

7. Tina Turner

8. Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa

9. Bray Wyatt

10. Catherine Kasavuli

Trending Sports

1. Rugby World Cup

2. Al Nassr

3. EPL table 2023/24

4. Women World Cup

5. Ballon d’Or 2023

6. Champions League

7. Carabao Cup

8. Boston Marathon 2023

9. FA Cup Final

10. Bundesliga standings

Trending Movies & TV Shows

1. Oppenheimer

2. Kaleidoscope

3. Sultana

4. Barbie Movie

5. Extraction 2

6. Becky

7. Fast X

8. Sex Life

9. Top Boy

10. Fatal Seduction

Trending Education