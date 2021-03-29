Mike Sonko’s Sh14m graft trial postponed over Covid-19

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko leaves the Anti-corruption Court in Milimani, Nairobi, on  March 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The magistrate apologised to the lawyers and accused persons for the delay in giving directions in the matter.

The trial of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in a Sh14 million graft case has been postponed to April 19 following the suspension of open court sessions due to the rapid spread of Covid-19.

