Miguna to Matiang’i: I’m coming for you

Lawyer Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, March 27, 2018. 
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Simiyu

Miguna Miguna has put Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on notice as he prepares to return to Kenya.

Dr Miguna, a lawyer and politician, has been exiled from Kenya since 2018 in the wake of a row with former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime over his dual nationality.

He is expected back in Kenya in the coming weeks after he announced President William Ruto’s administration had handed him a new passport.

But the abrasive lawyer blames Dr Matiang’i and Prof Kibicho for his deportation woes and has vowed to seek legal redress once he’s back.

He has in the past accused Dr Mataing’i of signing his deportation papers.

Besides the two Interior bosses, Dr Miguna, who is based in Canada, has also fingered Public Works Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa in search of justice. He has in the past demanded damages and other costs from the three civil servants.

Dr Miguna got into trouble with former President Kenyatta following his participation in Raila Odinga’s mock swearing-in.

He was arrested and locked up for days before his deportation.

He has since fallen out with Mr Odinga and was a vocal supporter of President William Ruto’s candidature ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.

