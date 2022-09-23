Miguna Miguna to return home next month

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced that he will travel to Nairobi next month.

In a post on twitter, Dr Miguna said that he arrive in Nairobi on October 20 at 6am.

ARRIVAL DATE & TIME HAVE BEEN CHANGED BY POPULAR DEMAND.



Arrival: October 20, 2022 at 6.00 AM.



See you at the JKIA, Patriots. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 23, 2022

The announcement comes just a day after Dr Miguna demanded that outgoing Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho reach out to his lawyer and explain how they were planning to compensate Sh7 million awarded to him by Nairobi courts.

Dr Miguna was awarded the money by the High Court and the Court of Appeal in 2018 but he has never received the cash.

Dr Miguna, a fierce critic of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, also said that Major General (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa, who was Immigration boss when Miguna was ejected from the country, is part of those who should pay him.

He said the money should be paid through his advocate Mr Adrian Kamotho Njenga before he jets back to Kenya.

To Fred Matiang'i, @Karanjakibicho and @GKihalangwa: You are hereby DIRECTED to contact my advocate, Adrian Kamotho Njenga, and sort out the DAMAGES and COSTS the High Court and Court of Appeal awarded me in the various cases I won since 2018. Do so promptly BEFORE I land. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 21, 2022

Dr Miguna recently claimed that President William Ruto has assured him that the Red Alerts placed against him will be lifted.

Earlier this week, Dr Miguna posted on his Twitter page a photo of a new Kenyan passport saying his journey back to Kenya had begun and he was just waiting for the lifting of red alerts barring him from boarding planes to Kenya.

1687 days after despot Uhuru Kenyatta, conman @RailaOdinga, Fred Matiang'i, @Karanjakibicho and @GKihalangwa CONSPIRED to illegally SEIZE and DESTROYE my Kenyan Passport, President @WilliamsRuto has had a new one DELIVERED to me. Waiting for the LIFTING of RED ALERTS. pic.twitter.com/OwonDvsWFc — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 20, 2022

Dr Miguna Miguna was deported following his role in the swearing-in of opposition chief Raila Odinga as the people’s president in January 2018.

He was charged with treason-related offences and his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, bore no fruits.