Michuki daughter fails in bid to dismiss Sh184m legal bill

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Yvonne Michuki has lost a bid to dismiss a Sh184 million legal bill claimed by a city law firm she fell out with while challenging the distribution of wealth left behind by her father, former Cabinet minister John Michuki.

