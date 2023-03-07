Miano: It was an honour to host Jill Biden

Featuring in almost every photo taken of United States First Lady Jill Biden during her recent visit to Kenya was Rebecca Miano, the Cabinet secretary for the East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development. Here, she talks about her experience.

Q: Let us know why you were the CS chosen to welcome and move around with Dr Jill Biden.

A: As a diplomatic tradition, when on official state visit, a high-ranking foreign dignitary of Dr Jill Biden’s eminence is attached to a senior state officer to extend basic courtesies that go with certain internationally accepted diplomatic protocols and observances. The role of an escort of honour is assigned arbitrarily to whomever is found fit to execute the graces demanded by that assignment. I count it as a momentous honour.

Q: At a personal level, how did it feel interacting with the First Lady of the United States?

A: While it is a big honour to interact closely with an individual of Dr Biden’s social status, I have, over time, realised that the closer you get to famous or distinguished persons, the more, in my view, you get disabused of the notion that they are superhuman. And the more of them you meet, the more you realise how personable and down-to-earth some of them are. Dr Biden comes across as affable, with a distinctly charming personality. She is compassionate and easy to get along with.

Q: Dr Biden’s visit preceded the announcement that the US would give Kenya Sh16 billion to support drought relief efforts. Please give us a glimpse into the discussions that went into that.

A: The Sh16 billion pledge for support towards securing drought relief was a total surprise to me. As far as I am aware, the pledge was not presaged by any prior deliberations.

US First Lady Jill Biden (third left) laughing as she interacted with staff from Hello Tractor, an organisation connecting tractor owners with smallholder farmers. She is with EAC Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano (second left) and US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Q: Dr Biden’s visit was one of your highlights in the CS docket after leaving KenGen. How are you finding life as a CS? How can you compare it with your previous engagement?

A: KenGen evokes the typical landscape and culture of corporate Kenya. Not so with the Cabinet secretary job. A CS is ideally on call 24 hours, seven days every single week. Only a meagre percentage of the tasks undertaken by a CS are publicly acknowledged. Besides, a CS is expected to gain mastery in several disciplines, many alien to one’s professional training and background. In sum, a CS is supposed to be a loyal taskmaster for the President, a collegial-minded co-worker among Cabinet peers and the poster child of the public-spiritedness and noble intent the government is supposed to be associated with.

Q: What ties do you enjoy with President William Ruto, given that you are among the few top executives in the previous administration who got a key role in his government?





A: I am only one of his 22 Cabinet secretaries and expected to discharge my mandate in accordance with the oath of office I took on October 27, 2022. I do not, in any way, consider myself blue-eyed insofar as my boss is concerned.





Q: Please share any update on what the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (Asals) docket is doing in tackling the ongoing famine.

A: The Asal docket in my ministry, working through the National Drought Management Authority has scaled up various drought response interventions to mitigate impacts of the deteriorating drought situation. We are particularly keen on ensuring that the most vulnerable are cushioned from the vagaries of starvation and malnutrition. Consequently, priority interventions under the ministry are distribution of relief food, improving access to water and provision of livestock feed supplements. The government has released an additional Sh2 billion to secure relief food distribution for affected counties whose procurement is ongoing. Meanwhile, the National Drought management Authority is providing livestock feed supplements and implementing water-related interventions.

Q: Any parting shot?