Mercy Mutemi: The Kenyan tech lawyer gaining global recognition

“Mutemi Mercy Kanini” is a name that may not ring many bells locally, but the lawyer is receiving immense global attention for the work she is doing to defend people who interact with technology.

Consider this: On Tuesday, she was in New York attending a dinner that was organised by the Time media organisation for the 100 people it has handpicked this year as the individuals to watch globally — or, simply put, the 2023 class of the Time100 Next personalities.

Then on Thursday, she was at the University of California where she gave a one-hour talk at the institution’s Berkeley law school about her court battles against tech companies. The talk was titled: “Is It Possible to Hold Big Tech Accountable? Lessons from Kenya.”

For starters, Ms Mutemi is the lawyer the Law Society of Kenya hired to prosecute a case against the Huduma Namba, which led to orders that severely limited what the National Integrated Identity Management System could do.

She was also one of the lawyers who fought the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, leading to the suspension of a number of provisions for some time.

She also has a case currently at the Court of Appeal where she is seeking a declaration that the access to the internet in Kenya is a basic right, one of the grounds being that a number of government services are currently being offered online.

That is not all. Ms Mutemi was also involved in a case challenging a move by the Communications Authority (CA) to deploy gadgets that telecommunication firms can use to detect and disable counterfeit phones. The matter was decided by the Supreme Court in April and CA won.

However, what is getting her noticed globally are the cases she is prosecuting against the parent companies of Facebook and ChatGPT.

In one case, she is challenging the dismissal of persons who were hired as content moderators for Facebook and were working from Kenya after being contracted by a company called Sama. In March, a Nairobi court declared that those declared redundant should be rehired. That has not happened and on Tuesday, a hearing is scheduled to happen before Justice Nduma Nderi, where she will be explaining why some actions by the parties therein amount to contempt of court.

Ms Mutemi was still in the US on Friday when she had an online interview with the Sunday Nation.

“Since March up to now, those orders have never been complied with. My clients have really suffered. They are stranded in Kenya. They do not have a source of income and a lot of them have become homeless and they lack food. And it’s quite sad to watch that because they quite literally gave their life to do the difficult work of Facebook content moderation and as a result, they’ve suffered mental illnesses from that work,” she said of the case that will be heard on Tuesday.

In another case, she is representing two Ethiopians who argue that Facebook contributed to the civil war in their country by allowing racially violent content not to just appear but to rank highly.

“The reason why it’s filed in Kenya is because the content moderation decisions that affected my clients were being made in Kenya. So, it’s like decisions made in Kenya exported harm to other countries,” said Ms Mutemi.

The case will be heard in court on November 15, where two applications will be considered; one seeking to strike out the case as the sued parties believe the court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Ms Mutemi is also prosecuting a petition to Parliament seeking better protection for people involved in regulating digital content.

“They should receive protection. At a construction site, people must have helmets. It’s the same thing for dangerous digital work. So, with that route, we’re asking Parliament to put in place measures to protect all gig workers or all digital platform workers from going through what the Facebook content moderators, the ChatGPT content moderators and the TikTok content moderators have gone through at this point because that field has been widely unregulated,” she argued.

Admitted to the bar in 2016, Ms Mutemi is determined to become a powerful digital rights advocate.

“My passion has always been in understanding our digital world: how things work, how the internet works. So, I went back to school (after becoming a lawyer) to master internet governance, which is my specialisation,” she said.

Ms Mutemi reckons that digital rights are a new phenomenon in Kenyan courts. That is the message she shared in her Thursday talk.

“The digital world is a new world. There are things that are happening that call for litigation and they call for holding companies accountable but then we do not have a blueprint on how to do that because the digital world is new,” she told the Sunday Nation.

The recognition in the Time100 Next met her by surprise. She did not apply and was “pleasantly surprised” when Time reached out a few days ago to inform her that they would feature her in the next issue of the Time100 Next honourees.

Time says that it selects its list from its global network of editors and correspondents.

“We sift through hundreds of suggestions and then meet each week to debate who belongs on the list,” it says in a post on its website.

“Through this process, we get to know so many extraordinary leaders who are creating change across the world. Our hope is that this list offers a glimpse into their important work,” Cate Matthews, the Time editorial director, is quoted saying in the post.

Time100 Next recognises emerging leaders in health, climate, business, sports, advocacy, the arts, among other fields. Another Kenyan in the list is John Chweya, the leader of the Waste Pickers Association.

“When John Chweya was 11 years old, a market fire in Kisumu destroyed his family’s used-clothing business. To make ends meet, Chweya collected recyclables from garbage dumps. The work earned him a paltry salary, along with the derision of former friends. Now 32, and the leader of Kenya’s 36,000-strong Waste Pickers Association, Chweya is taking on those who shun his line of work. He tells fellow Kenyans that without scavengers like him, very little of the country’s trash would ever be recycled,” writes Time.

Other individuals in the 2023 class of Time100 Next include footballer Salma Paralluelo, rapper Ice Spice, and Nigerian artiste Tems.

So, how does Ms Mutemi feel about the global recognition she is receiving?

“I’m honoured, but I do see this as more attention on the work I’ve been doing and the boldness that my clients have shown in coming forward and fighting back against an oppressive system. And for that, I’m very thankful. And I would just like to encourage Kenyans to educate themselves on what these cases (I am involved in) are about,” she answered.

It is clear that Kenya’s determined digital rights advocate is only getting started, and technology companies better be ready for spirited fights.