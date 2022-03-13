Merceline: Rogue police won’t cow me into silence

As the sun was going down on January 4, Merceline Atieno was determined to honour her pledge to deliver “protection” fees to Jennifer Munyaanyi Mutuku, the Officer Commanding (OCS) the Kitengela Police Police Station.

Failure to do so by fifth of every month would spell doom for her and her Kitengela-based bar and restaurant business named Motherland. For more than one year, Merceline had been paying Sh5,000 “protection” fees to ward off menacing police officers who patrol the township arresting any non-compliant traders.

Surviving in the liquor business, she was told, meant paying “tolls”, otherwise called “protection fees”, and failure to do so is akin to rattling a snake. The liquor retailers know this all too well.

The arrangement involves bribing the police after which they turn a blind eye to your operations, whether or not you run your business within the confines of the law. Merceline, for example, had all the licences but needed to illegally operate past the Covid-19 curfew, so she decided to pay the protection fees.

“I did not enter into this arrangement because I was making so much profits, but because it is the unwritten jungle rule subscribed to by all liquor retailers in Kitengela and its environs. I had to comply,” she told the Sunday Nation.

The police officers, she was told, could do anything to fix the non-compliant traders in a mess. In the Kitengela areas, police on patrol are paid between Sh50 and Sh200. Those who make rounds on foot in the evening are paid Sh50 each, while those in police patrol cars are paid Sh200.

The amount is fixed and non-negotiable. Merceline played along for about 18 months, but this was only a festering wound. When she could not hold the puss any longer, she went public on the matter, sharing her tribulations in social media.

Contacted for comment, the Kitengela OCS discredited Merceline’s account of events as “white lies”. She, however, acknowledged receiving some “appreciation” money from her on the evening of January 4. At 6.47pm that evening, Merceline sent Sh5,000 to the OCS’s M-Pesa account, according to a statement seen by the Sunday Nation.

'Appreciation token'

“Mercy was simply appreciating me for working well with her,” Ms Mutuku said. “You see, the complainant has gone public with the matter and now the public is only believing her side of the story,” she added, cautioning that Merceline’s narration “may be inaccurate”.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said he had “read about the allegation” and fact-checked. “From the station, I was informed that the complainant was arrested and taken to court for violating liquor licensing laws. She was fined Sh50,000,” Mr Shioso said. “Further, I enquired whether a complaint had been made on the allegations of bribery through M-Pesa but none had.”

The Sunday Nation is in possession of a transaction statement generated by mobile service provider, Safaricom, indicating that Merceline transferred Sh5,000 to Jennifer Munyaanyi Mutuku at 6.47pm on January 4, 2022, documented as receipt number QA44542G91.

“I’m not aware of ‘appreciation’, and no police is allowed [to take monetary ‘appreciation’] as that would be improper, if not criminal,” Mr Shioso added. “She (the OCS) is in a better position to respond to that (source of cash and why) once transaction is authenticated by Safaricom.”

Motherland Restaurant and Kitengela Police Station are about four kilometres apart. An analysis of Merceline’s M-Pesa statement indicates that she has withdrawn money at M-Pesa agents next to the police station on several occasions. She says when the officers visit her premises, they sometimes insist that she withdraw cash from M-Pesa agents whose numbers they provide.

“Really, if they’re just normal transactions, why would I have to walk that long to withdraw money, yet there are several M-Pesa shops around my business?” Merceline paused.

The Sunday Nation could not immediately establish the veracity of this allegation.

Employed in 1992 by Kenya Police Service, the defunct Kenya Police Force, Mrs Mutuku has risen through the ranks. During her days as a junior officer, she was very strict. She subscribed to nothing but strict obedience of the law. She did not accept any bribe as an option to waive the observance of the law.

When she was the Chief Inspector at Embakasi Police Station, Nairobi, she was so strict the motorists plying Embakasi routes named her Bensouda. She was equalled to former ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who was as strict as she was. Her vision was to “rise through the ranks” for serving Kenyans right, as she said in an interview with Citizen TV. She was subsequently promoted to command the Kitengela station. But times have changed. Merceline only knows her as the OCS whose junior officers pick bribes in the form of protection fees, with her blessing.

Worrisome trend

Merceline’s story is neither isolated nor unique. Her plight is also shared by over 50,000 liquor traders in Kenya. Her boldness, however, and her decision to publicly share this sensitive information, she knows all too well, may be detrimental to her. But Merceline says she does not care anymore about the possible repercussions in a business that has been her primary source of income for the last one year.

“I know just so much can go wrong with this revelation. But sometimes it takes one person to change the status quo. I wouldn’t have shared this information if I weren’t okay with it out there,” she told the Sunday Nation.

Merceline is no stranger to limelight. In 2020, as an up-and-coming artist, her song, I don't wanna know, went viral, attracting diametrically opposed critics. While some of her fans were wowed, she was largely ridiculed. Jalango TV interviewed her, and her story moved Kenyans, who later crowd-funded her to start up a business venture.

“The capital for my business was crowd-sourced, and perhaps this is my chance at giving back to society. It could be my time to help cleanse a system thriving on darkness and fearing light.”

Human rights defender Bob Njagi says “enough is enough. We need to bring to a stop this menace. Let Kenyans of goodwill come on board for this course.”

Fredrick Chege, the patron of Kajiado Bar Owners Association, says the police “are notorious at extorting money from us. They come in the name of offering security. Once they pay you a visit, you have to part with some money. This is not a formal arrangement we have with the police. They come so frequently that it now seems as the norm.”

The Bar, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association (Bahlita), with more than 54,000 members, decries this menace that has riddled their sector for ages. Despite most of their members being compliant, the police, he says, still extort money from them.

Bahlita secretary general Boniface Gachoka says it’s a worrisome trend “and it affects all categories of their members’ businesses, ranging from large-scale to small-scale. “The behaviour is witnessed countrywide. We lose about Sh33 million every month as a result of such police behaviour,” he said.

“If our members don’t comply the police go to the extents of planting people in their premises to cause aggression so they can arrest you.”

Merceline lodged a complaint with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa). It was booked as IPOA/CMU/676/2022. Ipoa chairperson Ann Makori said they were made aware of the case through the mainstream and social media reports. She says she has commissioned the inspection and monitoring team to probe the allegations.

“From these findings, we will make an informed and comprehensive decision,” she said.