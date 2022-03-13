Merceline Atieno

Merceline Atieno, aka Mercy Atis, during the interview on Wednesday. She is the proprietor of Motherland Restaurant, Kitengela.

| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Merceline: Rogue police won’t cow me into silence

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For more than one year, Merceline had been paying Sh5,000 “protection” fees to ward off menacing police officers
  • Officer at the centre of bribery claims says complainant only appreciated her for ‘working well’.

As the sun was going down on January 4, Merceline Atieno was determined to honour her pledge to deliver “protection” fees to Jennifer Munyaanyi Mutuku, the Officer Commanding (OCS) the Kitengela Police Police Station.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.