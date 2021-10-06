Mental tests may become mandatory for licensed gun owners

A mental examination will now be a legal requirement for applicants seeking firearm licences if MPs succeed in amending the law to respond to rising cases of reckless handling of weapons.

Although applicants are now required to undergo a mental examination before they are issued with a firearm certificate, MPs believe the process is prone to abuse.

The proposal to amend the law arose from a petition filed in the National Assembly by Dr Mareko Machanga.

The petition seeks to make a mental examination a mandatory precondition for the issuing of a firearm certificate.

Existing laws do not expressly provide for mandatory mental examinations for prospective firearm seekers.

Self-regulation

The petition, already approved by the Administration and National Security Committee of the National Assembly, wants the Firearms Act amended to foster self-regulation by licensed gun owners.

“The committee therefore recommends that any person who seeks to acquire a firearm licence shall undergo a mandatory mental examination before acquiring the firearm and at any other period from time to time,” the committee says in its report.

The committee is chaired by Limuru MP Peter Mwathi.

The petitioner argues that anchoring this mandatory requirement in the law can reduce incidents of firearm misuse.

The petition and the committee’s recommendation come as Kenya is grappling with numerous cases of holders misusing their firearms through indiscriminate shootings and handling weapons in public places.

The need to amend the law is further backed by the fact that the Act does not clearly define what constitutes legal use of a firearm and lacks the requirement that all applicants must possess a firearm licence certificate.

Criminal liability

Dr Machanga notes that the lacuna in the law exposes licensed firearm holders to criminal liability – including murder charges in the event that the holder shoots and kills someone.

Charges can be brought even when the firearm may have been used for self-defence against a dangerous aggressor or on a humanitarian rescue mission.

“Subjecting prospective firearm seekers to a mental examination presupposes that they were either of unsound mind or of intemperate habits as per the Firearms Act,” Dr Machanga says in his submission to the committee.

In 2019, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i directed that individuals seeking to own guns must undergo a mandatory mental examination.

But MPs believe this is not enough to foster self-regulation among licenced gun holders.

The committee, in pushing for the amendment, argued that the Act does not define what constitutes legal use of a firearm or what is a justifiable use of a firearm and the legal protections for legal holders of guns.

Murder suspect

Under existing laws, a person who uses his legal firearm to cause death or injury to an aggressor is a murder suspect.

This means that an aggressor enjoys more protection than the aggressed.

To shield legal gun holders, MPs propose that firearms may only be used when extreme means are inadequate and when danger is imminent.

The reasons advanced for this include when saving or protecting the life of the licenced holder or the other person, in self-defence or in defence of another person against imminent threat to life or serious injury.

MPs also want firearms to be used when protecting life and property through justifiable use of force.