Relatives tend to the grave of Barako Elema Abudho who died of starvation at Galas in North Horr, Marsabit County. Over 160,000 people are facing starvation due to prolonged drought in Northern Kenya according to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

| Nicholas Komu

Mental health overlooked in drought-hit Marsabit

By  Nicholas Komu  &  Jacob Walter

In the remote village of Watalii in Illeret, Marsabit County, Oiso Twala sits alone under the spotty shade of a withered tree muttering something to himself.

