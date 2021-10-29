Menengai residents to benefit from direct use of geothermal energy

Communities living around Menengai in Nakuru County are set to benefit from the Geothermal Development Company (GDC) direct use of geothermal energy.

The state agency is wooing investors interested in using geothermal steam to set up agriculture, cottage industries and tourist attraction ventures in the area by efficiently using geothermal energy resources available in the area.

Ms Esther Njuguna an engineer at Geothermal Development Company showing a fish pond at the Direct Use Pilot project at its Menengai base in Nakuru County on October 26, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

GDC has launched an ambitious project in Menengai geothermal drilling fields and is inviting investors to use geothermal heat for farming, manufacturing and tourism.

"GDC is diversifying into other direct use in geothermal energy resources and wants to open up new investment opportunities and spur economic growth where drilling activities are going on in Menengai and Baringo to impact the local community by improving their livelihood and subsequently creating wealth," said GDC spokesperson Ms Wanjiru Kang’ara.

Ms Esther Njuguna an engineer at Geothermal Development Company inside a geothermal-heated greenhouse at its Direct Use Pilot project at its Menengai base in Nakuru County on October 26, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

GDC has started using geothermal steam to pasteurise milk at Menengai. When it is fully commercialized, it will save processors millions of shillings as they will no longer need to use wood fuel or import oil to heat boilers for pasteurisation.

Climate change

"This is a big win for our environment particularly at this time when climate issues and preservation of the environment are hot topics locally and globally," said Ms Kang'ara who is GDC head of communication and marketing.

Apart from using geothermal heat to pasteurise milk, GDC has established several direct use demonstration pilot projects including heated greenhouses where it grows capsicum and tomatoes, semi-commercial cereals dryer, fish farming and laundry.

"Every year, my maize is rejected at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) because of the moisture levels, I'm happy GDC has brought a dryer near my farm," said Mr Joseph Githinji, a maize farmer at Mang'u a few kilometres from Menengai.

Ms Josephine Chelimo is a happy dairy farmer as her cooperative is selling milk to GDC which is offering a good price unlike other processors who buy at lower prices.

A Geothermal Development Company geologist testing soil sample at its Menengai base in Nakuru County on October 26, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

"We sell about 150 litres of milk to GDC at Sh50 per litre which is good money. The cheque is paid on time and this has enabled me to pay school fees for my son at Kabianga University," said Ms Chelimo whose farm is located near Menengai geothermal fields.

This diversification will help boost GDC revenue beyond the current annual Sh3.3 billion from steam sales to KenGen besides helping the government attain its Big Four Agenda on food security and manufacturing by providing subsidised power to investors in the Menengai, Baringo-Silali and Suswa geothermal fields.