Memorial for KDF soldiers who died in El Adde attack to be held today

Seven years ago, an attack on one of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Forward Operating Bases in El Adde, Somalia, left a yet to be officially disclosed number of soldiers dead. It changed the course of history for KDF missions abroad.

The dawn raid on January 15, 2016 is the deadliest assault on KDF soldiers since Kenya’s military incursion in Somalia in October 2011.

Since the attack, the procedures of protecting Kenyan military bases have gone hi-tech, with aerial surveillance and independent communication systems that do not rely on local networks.

As soldiers pay tribute to their fallen colleagues today, families who lost loved ones in the attack and those whose kin have not been traced bear the constant reminder of the incident.

Brig Ziporah Kioko, who heads the KDF Strategic Communications Unit, said a service would be held in honour of the fallen soldiers this morning.

“We shall have prayers at the unit level in their honour,” she said without giving numbers of the dead.

Al-Shabaab executed the attack by driving a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device into the entrance of the camp before 5am, followed by a decoy attack at a makeshift Somali National Army camp that was opposite the KDF forward operating base.

The objective was to shift the soldiers’ focus as the insurgents gained entry into the camp.

It resulted in heavy combat that lasted hours, causing casualties on both sides.

Later, then-Chief of Defence Forces, Samson Mwathethe, announced that Maalim Janow – the Shabaab commander who led the attack – had been killed in an airstrike by the Kenyan military.

At the time, Gen Mwathethe said some soldiers were not immediately accounted for and that their whereabouts would be established once investigations were completed.

“A number of soldiers are missing in action and we have not accounted for all. We will know more once the team investigating the attack completes its work,” Gen Mwathethe said.

Some families later said that they had been told that a conclusion on their loved ones’ whereabouts would be made after the lapse of the seven-year duration needed before a missing person can be declared dead.

After seven years, the process of reaching out to families whose kin are still missing will begin so that they get compensated.

They will also get an opportunity to share any information they may have received regarding their sons.

A similar attack targeted a base in Kulbiyow on January 27, 2017 claiming fewer casualties.

Subsequent attempts by the group to attack KDF bases have achieved little success, a case in point being the Magogoni Airfield pre-dawn attack near Camp Simba that did not go beyond front yard.