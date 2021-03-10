Memes aren’t funny... just part of an ugly and harmful culture 

As digital technologies continue evolving, so is entertainment, with new forms and formats taking the world by storm.

Of these are memes — edited, short and humorous videos, text, images, graphics or audio clips. Memes are like dark humour — that no matter how comical they are, they can negatively impact one’s mental and psychological state.

They thrive on ridiculing the other person often with stereotypical representations that are untrue, making them a dangerous form of entertainment. There’s neither equality nor respect for cultures, opinions or beliefs. They are only entertaining if you are not the subject of the mean perceptions expressed.

Martin Kamotho, who was spotted enjoying a meal of githeri in a queue during the 2017 elections. Kenyans created memes about him on social media. Photo credit: File | Jeff Angote | Nation media Group

What we young people tend to forget is creation and spreading of negative stereotypes is one of the greatest causes of injustices in the world today. Meme culture spreads racism, sexism, and colourism. Propagation of this culture in legacy media only serves to augment its harm.

Your first interaction with people from a different culture, race, or tribe may be influenced by the information you consumed in memes. There’s always an underlying beauty of a people beyond the stereotypes propagated in memes. Stereotypes blindfold us from seeing beauty in diversity.

The Ghanaian boy who became a viral meme. Photo credit: Photo | Pool | Internet

Chains of prejudices

Memes build walls around individuals — preventing us from knowing people deeper because they’ll always bear the one story we preconceive. The quest for knowledge liberates us from ignorance.

Freedom starts by discarding biases that appear normalised or excusable.

Diversity gives room for differences even if they are minute. They are worth embracing as they make the pool of knowledge complete.

Moving from what is familiar tends to be hard but the search for pure knowledge is the ultimate freedom.

Saving humanity from violence and chaos begins with breaking the chains and yokes of prejudices that the meme culture tends to glorify.

Molly Anyango Oketch, 20, is a communication and media student at Chuka University.