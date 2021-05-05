Melinda Gates: A woman of many sides

Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates watches the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California on March 15, 2019.

Photo credit: AFP

By  David Aduda

What you need to know:

  • In public, she exudes an air of strong personality.
  • Away from the limelight, she is extremely reserved, intensely introspective and deeply religious

Melinda Gates is a contradiction of sorts. In public, she exudes an air of strong personality; a person who is in charge of her destiny and given her professional training, computer scientist, she casts the image of a steely character with determination to succeed in life.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.